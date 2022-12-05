All December 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon GO

Ready to get some work done this month in Pokemon GO?

December 5th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki
Gamers hoping to get their hands dirty with some new Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO have plenty of exciting Pokemon to look forward to capturing after completing their particular tasks. With the chance to encounter some great monsters, and earn plenty of items in the process, gamers will have their hands full this month.

However, with a constantly changing and growing list of Field Research to dive into, players may be wondering which they should keep and which they should delete as they push forwards to become the best Trainer around. For those hoping to finally find their favorite monster, here are the rewards for the December Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO!

Field Research Tasks And Rewards In Pokemon GO – December 2022

Jumping right in, players will have plenty of new Pokemon to capture, and plenty of items to claim as they finish off the small tasks they receive from spinning PokeStops and Gyms in their area. However, with a large list of tasks they receive, finding out which are the best to complete first may be on the top of everyone’s mind. Here’s what gamers have to look forward to in December!

Catching Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task NameResearch Task Reward
Catch 5 PokemonEncounter with Swinub, Spheal, Shellder
Catch 7 PokemonEncounter with Magikarp
Catch 3 Ice-Type PokemonEncounter with Vanillite
Catch a Dragon-Type PokemonEncounter with Dratini, Bagon
Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather BoostEncounter with Vulpix, Poliwag, Hippopotas, Snover
Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch PokemonEncounter with Weedle, Wurmple

Throwing Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task NameResearch Task Reward
Make 5 Nice ThrowsEncounter with Dunsparce
Make 3 Great ThrowsEncounter with Snubbull, Lileep, Anorith
Make 3 Great Throws in a rowEncounter with Onix
Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a rowEncounter with Spinda
Make an Excellent ThrowEncounter with Scyther
Make 3 Excellent Throws in a rowEncounter with Gible

Buddy/Friendship Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task NameResearch Task Reward
Earn 5 hearts with your buddyEncounter with Cottonee
Give your buddy 3 treatsEncounter with Meditite
Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddyEncounter with Bunnelby
Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddyEncounter with Stunfisk
Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to eachEncounter with Delibird
Trade a PokemonEncounter with Machoke

Battling Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task NameResearch Task Reward
Battle in GO Battle LeagueEncounter with Swinub, Spheal, Shellder
Win a three-star raid or higherEncounter with Omanyte, Kabuto
Win 5 RaidsEncounter with Aerodactyl
Purify 3 Shadow PokemonEncounter with Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Carvanha

Evolve/Power Up Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task NameResearch Task Reward
Evolve a PokemonEncounter with Eevee
Power Up Pokemon 3 TimesEncounter with Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander
Power Up Pokemon 5 TimesEncounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
Power Up Pokemon 7 TimesEncounter with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip

Miscellaneous Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task NameResearch Task Reward
Hatch an EggEncounter with Cryogonal, Mantine
Hatch 2 EggsEncounter with Beldum
Spin 3 PokeStops or GymsEncounter with Sudowoodo
Spin 5 PokeStops or GymsEncounter with Ralts
Take a snapshot of a wild PokemonEncounter with Hoppip, Yanma, Murkrow
Take 5 snapshots of wild PokemonEncounter with Ralts

As these events continue throughout the month, gamers have plenty of chances to add some new shiny Pokemon to their party. Alongside the upcoming Spotlight Hour and Mythical Wishes event, gamers have plenty to look forward to as they battle against Legendary Pokemon and tackle plenty of Research Breakthrough Tasks this month!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022

