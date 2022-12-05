All December 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon GO

Gamers hoping to get their hands dirty with some new Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO have plenty of exciting Pokemon to look forward to capturing after completing their particular tasks. With the chance to encounter some great monsters, and earn plenty of items in the process, gamers will have their hands full this month.

However, with a constantly changing and growing list of Field Research to dive into, players may be wondering which they should keep and which they should delete as they push forwards to become the best Trainer around. For those hoping to finally find their favorite monster, here are the rewards for the December Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO!

Field Research Tasks And Rewards In Pokemon GO – December 2022

Jumping right in, players will have plenty of new Pokemon to capture, and plenty of items to claim as they finish off the small tasks they receive from spinning PokeStops and Gyms in their area. However, with a large list of tasks they receive, finding out which are the best to complete first may be on the top of everyone’s mind. Here’s what gamers have to look forward to in December!

Catching Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task Name Research Task Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Encounter with Swinub, Spheal, Shellder Catch 7 Pokemon Encounter with Magikarp Catch 3 Ice-Type Pokemon Encounter with Vanillite Catch a Dragon-Type Pokemon Encounter with Dratini, Bagon Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost Encounter with Vulpix, Poliwag, Hippopotas, Snover Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon Encounter with Weedle, Wurmple

Throwing Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task Name Research Task Reward Make 5 Nice Throws Encounter with Dunsparce Make 3 Great Throws Encounter with Snubbull, Lileep, Anorith Make 3 Great Throws in a row Encounter with Onix Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row Encounter with Spinda Make an Excellent Throw Encounter with Scyther Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Encounter with Gible

Buddy/Friendship Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task Name Research Task Reward Earn 5 hearts with your buddy Encounter with Cottonee Give your buddy 3 treats Encounter with Meditite Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy Encounter with Bunnelby Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy Encounter with Stunfisk Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each Encounter with Delibird Trade a Pokemon Encounter with Machoke

Battling Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task Name Research Task Reward Battle in GO Battle League Encounter with Swinub, Spheal, Shellder Win a three-star raid or higher Encounter with Omanyte, Kabuto Win 5 Raids Encounter with Aerodactyl Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon Encounter with Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Carvanha

Evolve/Power Up Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task Name Research Task Reward Evolve a Pokemon Encounter with Eevee Power Up Pokemon 3 Times Encounter with Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander Power Up Pokemon 5 Times Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile Power Up Pokemon 7 Times Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip

Miscellaneous Tasks In Pokemon GO

Research Task Name Research Task Reward Hatch an Egg Encounter with Cryogonal, Mantine Hatch 2 Eggs Encounter with Beldum Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Sudowoodo Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Ralts Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon Encounter with Hoppip, Yanma, Murkrow Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon Encounter with Ralts

As these events continue throughout the month, gamers have plenty of chances to add some new shiny Pokemon to their party. Alongside the upcoming Spotlight Hour and Mythical Wishes event, gamers have plenty to look forward to as they battle against Legendary Pokemon and tackle plenty of Research Breakthrough Tasks this month!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022