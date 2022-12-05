All December 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon GO

Gamers hoping to get their hands dirty with some new Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO have plenty of exciting Pokemon to look forward to capturing after completing their particular tasks. With the chance to encounter some great monsters, and earn plenty of items in the process, gamers will have their hands full this month.
However, with a constantly changing and growing list of Field Research to dive into, players may be wondering which they should keep and which they should delete as they push forwards to become the best Trainer around. For those hoping to finally find their favorite monster, here are the rewards for the December Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO!
Field Research Tasks And Rewards In Pokemon GO – December 2022
Jumping right in, players will have plenty of new Pokemon to capture, and plenty of items to claim as they finish off the small tasks they receive from spinning PokeStops and Gyms in their area. However, with a large list of tasks they receive, finding out which are the best to complete first may be on the top of everyone’s mind. Here’s what gamers have to look forward to in December!
Catching Tasks In Pokemon GO
|Research Task Name
|Research Task Reward
|Catch 5 Pokemon
|Encounter with Swinub, Spheal, Shellder
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Encounter with Magikarp
|Catch 3 Ice-Type Pokemon
|Encounter with Vanillite
|Catch a Dragon-Type Pokemon
|Encounter with Dratini, Bagon
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost
|Encounter with Vulpix, Poliwag, Hippopotas, Snover
|Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon
|Encounter with Weedle, Wurmple
Throwing Tasks In Pokemon GO
|Research Task Name
|Research Task Reward
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Encounter with Dunsparce
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Encounter with Snubbull, Lileep, Anorith
|Make 3 Great Throws in a row
|Encounter with Onix
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
|Encounter with Spinda
|Make an Excellent Throw
|Encounter with Scyther
|Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row
|Encounter with Gible
Buddy/Friendship Tasks In Pokemon GO
|Research Task Name
|Research Task Reward
|Earn 5 hearts with your buddy
|Encounter with Cottonee
|Give your buddy 3 treats
|Encounter with Meditite
|Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Bunnelby
|Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Stunfisk
|Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each
|Encounter with Delibird
|Trade a Pokemon
|Encounter with Machoke
Battling Tasks In Pokemon GO
|Research Task Name
|Research Task Reward
|Battle in GO Battle League
|Encounter with Swinub, Spheal, Shellder
|Win a three-star raid or higher
|Encounter with Omanyte, Kabuto
|Win 5 Raids
|Encounter with Aerodactyl
|Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon
|Encounter with Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Carvanha
Evolve/Power Up Tasks In Pokemon GO
|Research Task Name
|Research Task Reward
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Encounter with Eevee
|Power Up Pokemon 3 Times
|Encounter with Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander
|Power Up Pokemon 5 Times
|Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
|Power Up Pokemon 7 Times
|Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip
Miscellaneous Tasks In Pokemon GO
|Research Task Name
|Research Task Reward
|Hatch an Egg
|Encounter with Cryogonal, Mantine
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Encounter with Beldum
|Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Sudowoodo
|Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Ralts
|Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon
|Encounter with Hoppip, Yanma, Murkrow
|Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon
|Encounter with Ralts
As these events continue throughout the month, gamers have plenty of chances to add some new shiny Pokemon to their party. Alongside the upcoming Spotlight Hour and Mythical Wishes event, gamers have plenty to look forward to as they battle against Legendary Pokemon and tackle plenty of Research Breakthrough Tasks this month!
Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.
- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022