How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

Players hoping to press their battle skills against Arlo from Team Go Rocket in Pokemon GO are going to have their hands full this month. Not only is he back once more, but has a whole new team of Pokemon to bring to the battlefield. Do you have what it takes to bring him down once more?

Which Pokemon will he send out, and what should you bring to the battle to counter him at every turn? Find out, as we detail all of the phases that these fights will take, and the best teams to prepare before jumping into battle against this Team Go Rocket boss!

Pokemon GO Arlo Lineup for December 2022

Players hoping to test their luck against this fearless leader are going to need to prepare for quite the battle. Players will need to find out the perfect monsters to defeat for 3 different phases, and while the first phase may always stay the same, the other two can change. Here’s what players should prepare for when fighting against Arlo in Pokemon GO.

Arlo Phase 1 – Mawile

Players hoping to bring down Mawile will need to have the perfect monster available to do so. With either Fire or Ground moves causing the most damage, these are going to be the best monsters to bring to the battle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat

Arlo Phase 2 – Salamence, Staraptor, or Charizard

Phase 2 is where things get interesting. Players will not know who Arlo is sending out until the battle begins, so having a team that is ready to deliver the pain no matter the monster is key. However, having a heads-up may help out.

If Arlo decides that Salamence is the way to go, pick one of these monsters to dish some pain out quickly and effectively. With a severe weakness to Ice-type Pokemon, this could work to your advantage, especially with these particular monsters.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) Ice Fang Ice Punch Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

With the next monster on the list being Staraptor, these choices could also be beneficial against this particular monster. Not only are they weak against Ice-types, but they also have a vulnerability to Electric-type Pokemon. If those listed above don’t work for you, choose one of these instead.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Thundurus (Therian Forme) Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide

Charizard is the final choice on the roster for this particular phase, so finding the perfect Pokemon to counter their moves is up next. With a severe vulnerability to Rock-type moves, using one of these on your team will guarantee a swift victory.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide

Arlo Phase 3 – Scizor, Granbull, or Dragonite

In this final round, Arlo may decide to send out either Scizor, Granbull, or Dragonite. With all of these monsters, there is a chance for devastating damage to your team if you are not properly prepared. If Scizor is chosen first, these particular monsters will cause extreme damage to them.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmantian (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat

Granbull could be the second choice of Arlo, so preparing a team of powerful Pokemon will allow gamers to escape this battle relatively unscathed. With a weakness towards Poison or Steel-type Pokemon, use these particular Pokemon to win quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Deoxys (Attack Forme) Poison Jab Zap Cannon Nihilego Poison Jab Sludge Bomb

Dragonite is going to be the big power of the group and can end your whole career in just moments if not properly prepared. Thankfully, players will be able to expose their weaknesses to Ice-type moves with ease. Bring these Pokemon to the battle for the most possible damage.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) Ice Fang Ice Punch Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

With plenty of opportunities to earn new Pokemon through Research Breakthroughs and Field Research Tasks, gamers will have the perfect opportunity to train and fight against plenty of powerful Trainers. Alongside Spotlight Hours galore, and the Mythical Wishes event starting soon, December seems to be quite jam-packed for Pokemon GO fans.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022