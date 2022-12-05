How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

Gamers hoping to test their mettle against Team Go Rocket Boss Cliff in Pokemon GO are in for a doozy this month. Alongside some powerful Pokemon, players will need to ensure that they are doing everything possible to take this boss down a peg or two.

Choosing the right Pokemon for the battle is the first step, but players will want to ensure that they are ready to fight all of the bosses this time around. They’re back and they’re just as powerful as ever, so ensuring that the player’s team is up to snuff is important. Here are the monsters to bring to this eventful battle in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO Cliff Lineup for December 2022

While the battle against Arlo may have been easy enough, Cliff isn’t going to let players relax this time around. Bringing some big, tough monsters to the battle, players will need to ensure that they’re ready for the battle of a lifetime. Here are the best monsters to bring to these battles in Pokemon GO!

Cliff Phase 1 – Machop

Always guaranteed to be the first Pokemon out on the battlefield, Machop is going to be the easiest on the team, by far. However, with the power of Shadow running through their veins, they may still give unprepared players a run for their money. Bring these Pokemon to the fight to ensure a victory.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Hoopa (Unbound) Confusion Psychic Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost

Cliff Phase 2 – Crobat, Amoonguss, Pinsir

With the first phase out of the way, players will need to prepare to be greeted by either Crobat, Amoonguss, or Pinsir on the battlefield. Thankfully, these monsters share fairly common weaknesses that can be exploited by the player. Their power level may be high, but your resilience is even higher.

If Crobat is the first one on the battlefield, utilize their weakness to Psychic-types and bring these Pokemon to the battle.

However, if Cliff decides that Amoonguss is the second monster to bring out, their vulnerability to Psychic-types can also follow the board above. However, if gamers are running out of those options, using Fire-types can give players the boost they need.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat

For the third and final monster in this lineup, gamers should have a team ready to counter Pinsir. Once again sharing some weaknesses with Amoongus, utilizing a team of Fire-type Pokemon will give gamers a foot up on the competition.

Cliff Phase 3 – Camerupt, Aerodactyl, Tyranitar

For the final phase of this fight, gamers will want to prepare a few monsters that can withstand the attacks of either Camerupt, Aerodactyl, or the menacing Tyranitar. All of these monsters will be Shadow Pokemon, making them stronger than ever before.

If Cliff sends out Camerupt, players should be ready to counter with a powerful Water-type Pokemon, like the options listed below.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Kyogre Waterfall Hydro Pump Crawdaunt Waterfall Crabhammer

Aerodactyl can be a tricky monster to counter, especially if players are not prepared. However, they do have a glaring weakness to Electric & Steel-type moves that can be exploited for major damage.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Kyurem (White) Steel Wing Blizzard

The final monster that they can bring out to play is Tyranitar, and this is the most dangerous of the group. Having a powerful monster ready for battle will ensure that you can scrape by, so utilize its weakness to Fighting-type moves to make this battle easier than expected.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

Now that players are prepared and ready to go up against Cliff, ensuring that they’re ready for the rest of the December Events is up next. With the Mythical Wishes event kicking off, alongside plenty of Research Breakthroughs and Field Research Tasks to accomplish, there is more to look forward to before the month concludes.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022