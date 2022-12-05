How to Beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

Ready to take on this leading lady? Find out what to bring here!

December 5th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki
How-to-Beat-Sierra-in-Pokemon-GO-August-2022

With players challenging the Team Rocket Go Bosses in Pokemon GO, knowing which Pokemon to have prepared for battle will help them earn excellent rewards. Knowing how to tackle both Cliff and Arlo are key, but Sierra may give players a run for their money this month.

Bringing some of her strongest Pokemon to date to this battle, gamers will want to be prepared to tackle anything she has to offer. Being swift on the knowledge of her monsters will give players every chance they need to survive, but knowing the Pokemon to bring to the battle will make this fight easier than expected. Here’s what players should expect for Sierra in December!

Pokemon GO Sierra Lineup For December 2022

As the leading lady of the underbosses, Sierra brings quite the punch to the lineup. Gamers shouldn’t expect her to go easy on them, but coming prepared will give everyone the chance they deserve to take her down a few pegs. Here are the Pokemon that Sierra will be utilizing this month!

Sierra Phase 1 – Sableye

No matter how many times the player may need to face off against Sierra, the first Pokemon of choice will always be Sableye. Gamers will want to make sure they can utilize its weakness to Fairy-type moves to their advantage in this battle.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
XurkitreeThunder ShockDazzling Gleam
GardevoirCharmDazzling Gleam
TogekissCharmDazzling Gleam

Sierra Phase 2 – Cacturne, Flygon, or Honchkrow

For the second phase, Sierra will pick one of three random Pokemon to bring out to the battle. No matter which option she chooses, having a great counter will help the battle go in your favor. If Cacturne is the first choice, players should bring a Bug-type to inflict massive damage.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VikavoltBug BiteX-Scissor
YanmegaBug BiteBug Buzz

If Sierra decides to bring out Flygon, utilizing their severe weakness to Ice-type Pokemon will help bring them out of the skies quickly and easily. Bringing these Pokemon to the brawl will ensure a swift victory.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)Ice FangAvalanche
MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
WeavileIce ShardAvalanche

The final monster she may bring out in phase 2 is going to be Honchkrow, who just so happens to be quite weak to Electric-type Pokemon. Utilize this power to bring Hochkrow down easily with these Pokemon in particular.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
XurkitreeThunder ShockDischarge
Deoxys (Attack Forme)Poison JabZap Cannon
Deoxys (Normal)Charge BeamThunderbolt

Sierra Phase 3 – Cradily, Houndoom, or Snorlax

The final phase for this battle will consist of a damage sponge and the others are some very powerful Pokemon. If Sierra decides that Cradily is going to be the first choice, players will want to bring either a Bug or Fighting-type to this battle.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
PheromosaBug BiteFocus Blast
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash

If Houndoom is next up in the rotation, this Fire/Dark-type monster has a weakness against Fighting-type Pokemon. Bring some heavy hitters to the battle, and this battle will be done faster than Houndoom can roll over.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
PheromosaLow KickFocus Blast
LucarioCounterAura Sphere

The final monster in this rotation could end up being Snorlax, who can deal as much damage as they take. However, players with Fighting-type Pokemon, they’ll be able to put Snorlax down for a nap quickly.

Pokemon NameFast AttackCharged Attack
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
PheromosaLow KickFocus Blast
LucarioCounterAura Sphere

Now that gamers have their dream team assembled, preparing for the rest of December is up next. With the Mythical Wishes event going live, alongside Spotlight Hours, Research Breakthroughs, and tons of Field Research Tasks to take part in, the month is more jam-packed than ever before!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022

