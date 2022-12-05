How to Beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

With players challenging the Team Rocket Go Bosses in Pokemon GO, knowing which Pokemon to have prepared for battle will help them earn excellent rewards. Knowing how to tackle both Cliff and Arlo are key, but Sierra may give players a run for their money this month.

Bringing some of her strongest Pokemon to date to this battle, gamers will want to be prepared to tackle anything she has to offer. Being swift on the knowledge of her monsters will give players every chance they need to survive, but knowing the Pokemon to bring to the battle will make this fight easier than expected. Here’s what players should expect for Sierra in December!

Pokemon GO Sierra Lineup For December 2022

As the leading lady of the underbosses, Sierra brings quite the punch to the lineup. Gamers shouldn’t expect her to go easy on them, but coming prepared will give everyone the chance they deserve to take her down a few pegs. Here are the Pokemon that Sierra will be utilizing this month!

Sierra Phase 1 – Sableye

No matter how many times the player may need to face off against Sierra, the first Pokemon of choice will always be Sableye. Gamers will want to make sure they can utilize its weakness to Fairy-type moves to their advantage in this battle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Xurkitree Thunder Shock Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam

Sierra Phase 2 – Cacturne, Flygon, or Honchkrow

For the second phase, Sierra will pick one of three random Pokemon to bring out to the battle. No matter which option she chooses, having a great counter will help the battle go in your favor. If Cacturne is the first choice, players should bring a Bug-type to inflict massive damage.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Vikavolt Bug Bite X-Scissor Yanmega Bug Bite Bug Buzz

If Sierra decides to bring out Flygon, utilizing their severe weakness to Ice-type Pokemon will help bring them out of the skies quickly and easily. Bringing these Pokemon to the brawl will ensure a swift victory.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

The final monster she may bring out in phase 2 is going to be Honchkrow, who just so happens to be quite weak to Electric-type Pokemon. Utilize this power to bring Hochkrow down easily with these Pokemon in particular.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Deoxys (Attack Forme) Poison Jab Zap Cannon Deoxys (Normal) Charge Beam Thunderbolt

Sierra Phase 3 – Cradily, Houndoom, or Snorlax

The final phase for this battle will consist of a damage sponge and the others are some very powerful Pokemon. If Sierra decides that Cradily is going to be the first choice, players will want to bring either a Bug or Fighting-type to this battle.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Focus Blast Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash

If Houndoom is next up in the rotation, this Fire/Dark-type monster has a weakness against Fighting-type Pokemon. Bring some heavy hitters to the battle, and this battle will be done faster than Houndoom can roll over.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

The final monster in this rotation could end up being Snorlax, who can deal as much damage as they take. However, players with Fighting-type Pokemon, they’ll be able to put Snorlax down for a nap quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

Now that gamers have their dream team assembled, preparing for the rest of December is up next. With the Mythical Wishes event going live, alongside Spotlight Hours, Research Breakthroughs, and tons of Field Research Tasks to take part in, the month is more jam-packed than ever before!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022