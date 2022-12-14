Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 – Spawns, Schedule, Bonuses, and Everything You Need To know

Players hoping to jump into the action against Mega Glalie, as well as capture plenty of new Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO, have a new event to look forward to in the upcoming days. The Winter Holiday Part 1 event is almost upon us and houses plenty of excitement for fans of this mobile game.

But, what will players have to look forward to? Plenty of raids are happening, alongside a few new Pokemon entering the fray, and more are still to come. Let’s throw on our snowshoes and get out into the world to find out everything that is coming alongside this exciting new event!

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Schedule & Bonuses

Players hoping to participate in this event will need to ensure they’ve cleared some time out of their schedules starting on December 15 at 10:00am Local Time until it concludes on December 23 at 10:00am Local Time. With the second part of this event taking place right after, players won’t need to wait long for more excitement!

One of the most exciting parts of events that happen within the world of Pokemon GO are the Bonuses that come alongside the action. This time around, the list may be a little smaller, but still quite impactful for particular players. The bonuses for Winter Holiday Part 1 are as follows:

50% More XP for winning Raid Battles

Trainers can hold up to 40 Gifts until the end of the event

For trainers that are getting out and about, the ability to hold more presents is a game changer, and something we hope to see come around more often. Those taking part in plenty of battles will also have the chance to level their trainer up to new heights, especially with the Raids on display for this event.

Pokemon GO: Winter Holiday Part 1 Spawns & Debuts

Making their debut into the game, Mega Glalie will be joining the Raid circuit, allowing players to battle and capture an excellent Ice-type Pokemon for their team. With its Mega Evolution, players will want to ensure they’ve got the proper team ready to take them on with our comprehensive Raid Guide for battling this particularly cold foe.

Bergmite and Avalugg will finally get their Shiny Variants with this update, allowing players to evolve one of their favorite Ice-type Pokemon into a Shiny version. Players will want to keep their eyes peeled for the flash of stars at the beginning of an encounter, alongside an icon next to their name to signal that they are shiny.

Gamers more interested in hunting for wild Pokemon will also find an excellent selection of monsters in the world this time around. Alongside finding and battling this powerful new monster, players will be able to find some special Holiday themed Pokemon in the wild, including:

Winter Carnival Pikachu

Swinub

Delibird

Snorunt

Holiday Spheal

Snover

Vanillite

Cubchoo

Bergmite

And while they may be a bit harder to find in the wild, players will also have the chance to stumble upon these particular Pokemon, as well:

Alolan Vulpix

Holiday Stantler

Cryogonal

As always, any Pokemon in this list with a bolded name has the chance to be Shiny, allowing players to capture an excellent and rare new addition to their team.

Hatchable Pokemon During Winter Holiday Part 1 in Pokemon GO

Gamers hoping to get out and stretch their legs a bit during this event will also have the chance to hatch some excellent new monsters from eggs that they have obtained in their travels. Make sure to throw an egg in an incubator before going on your travels to hatch one of these wonderful Pokemon:

7km Eggs

Sneasel

Smoochum

Amaura

Bergmite

Crabrawler

Raids Happening During Winter Holiday Part 1 In Pokemon GO

Players hoping to showcase their most powerful Pokemon will have plenty of activities to partake in, as Raids have been updated once again to include a new slew of Pokemon. While players may be able to take on the 1-Star and 3-Star Raids on their own with a powerful team, getting some friends together to take on more powerful monsters can ensure a swift victory.

1-Star Raids

Winter Carnival Pikachu

Alolan Vulpix

Holiday Spheal

Galarian Darumaka

Bergmite

3-Star Raids

Cloyster

Laparas

Holiday Stantler

Undersea Holiday Glaceon

5-Star Raids

Cobalion

Mega-Raids

Mega Glalie

Featured Move During Winter Holiday Part 1

Players that can defeat and capture a Cobalion during this particular event will have a powerful Pokemon that happens to know a very special move. Capturing a Cobalion during this event will grant it the special Charged Attack Sacred Sword. A powerful Fighting-type move, players can expect to do some good damage in the right hands:

Gyms and Raids – 55 Power

Trainer Battles – 60 Damage

Paid Timed Research Ticket

Gamers hoping to get the most out of this event will also have the opportunity to purchase a paid Timed Research Ticket, which will give them a few extra items, alongside a special research story to partake in. Players that drop the cash on this particular ticket will receive these items as a sign of the Holiday Season:

Two Incubators

One Incense

Abomasnow Mega-Energy

Event-themed Pokemon Encounters

Event-themed Avatar Pose

Players that do purchase this ticket will want to ensure that they’ve got the time to complete it before it expires on December 30, 2022, at 8:00pm Local Time to make sure they’re not losing out on any of the fun from this particular ticket!

Avatar Items for Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

Gamers hoping to get their avatars into the Holiday spirit will also find that there are plenty of new items to purchase in the game. Giving themselves a cozy winter sweater, or stacking on the clothing to look like Jolly Old Saint Nick himself, here are all of the items going on sale:

Holiday Pajama Top

Holiday Pajama Bottoms

Holiday Pajama Slippers

Gifting Pose

Holiday Hat

Holiday Beard

Holiday Suit

Gamers eager to get back into this title after a break away will find that this event has plenty to look forward to. With a second part on the horizon already, it will be exciting to see what gamers will have to find as the Holidays just keep on giving.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022