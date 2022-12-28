Pokemon GO New Year’s 2023 Event: Spawns, Bonuses & Everything You Need To Know

2023 is almost upon us, and gamers hoping to ring in the new year with their favorite mobile game are in for a treat once more. While the Winter Holiday Part 2 event may currently be raging on in Pokemon GO, it seems that players have something to look forward to quickly after it comes to a close.

For Trainers hoping to find plenty of new and exciting Pokemon, this seems like the best way to bring this year to a close. Let’s dive right in, slap on a party hat, and find out who is awaiting us at the end of the year, alongside all of the new and exciting monsters making their festive debut in the game! Plenty of excitement to be had to start a new year on a great foot.

New Years Event 2023 Pokemon GO – Schedule and Bonuses

Players hoping to partake in some excitement to kick off 2023 will need to make sure they’ve got their favorite game opened on December 31 at 8:00pm Local Time, as this event will kick off then. Giving players plenty of time, they’ll be able to find these exclusive monsters until January 4 at 8:00pm Local Time.

While the bonuses may not stack on top of one another, gamers will have many chances to hatch Pokemon from eggs. The bonuses for this event are as follows:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched during the event while using the Pokemon GO Egg Hatching Widget on iOS and Android.

Pokemon GO New Years Event 2023 – Spawns and Debuts

For trainers trying their hardest to capture some festive Pokemon that will help ring in the New Year, players can find and capture the newly released Party Top Hat Pikachu, who is added to the ever-growing list of costumed Pokemon.

Players that happen to have a Party Hat Hoothoot will also be able to finally evolve their favorite owl Pokemon into New Year’s Hat Noctowl, provided they have enough candies to make this evolution happen.

While there may not be a ton of Pokemon with enhanced spawn rates, players can find plenty of these particular Pokemon out in the wild, all with a chance of being Shiny!

Party Top Hat Pikachu

New Years Hat Hoothott

Party Hat Wurmple

Hatchable Pokemon During New Years Event 2023 In Pokemon GO

For those hoping to get some exercise and utilize all of the bonuses that this event brings to the table, getting out with some 7km Eggs can give players the chance to earn some exciting Pokemon, including:

Party Hat Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Tyrouge

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Azurill

Wynaut

Raids During New Years Event 2023 In Pokemon GO

While players may be making their way downtown, checking for exciting battles to partake in during this event, there will be plenty of Pokemon to challenge. With battles ranging from the lowly 1-Star Raids, up to an exciting Mega Raid battle, Trainers will want to keep their eyes peeled for these Pokemon:

1-Star Raids

Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle

Party Top Hat Pikachu

New Years Hat Hoothoot

3-Star Raids

Party Hat Raticate

Party Hat Nidorino

Party Hat Gengar

Party Hat Wobbuffet

5-Star Raids

Reshiram

Mega Raids

Mega Steelix

Players will have plenty of opportunities to collect, capture, and battle against many Pokemon, and what better way to bring in the new year than an event like this? Make sure to add some Inventory Space with some free Pokecoins, and throw a few Pokemon inside of some Local Gyms to start getting free Pokecoins quickly. Make sure the party doesn’t die out before your phone does with these fantastic accessories for the game.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022