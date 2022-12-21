Pokemon GO: Winter Holiday Part 2 – Spawns, Schedule, Bonuses, and Everything You Need To Know

Gamers hoping to get into the holiday spirit with their favorite mobile game have quite the adventure to look forward to in Pokemon GO. Alongside the current Winter Holiday Part 1 event, players will soon be able to jump right into the second half of the fun.

But, what makes this even more special that Part 1? Besides the inclusion of plenty of new Eevee variants, a few new raid battles will push Trainers to new limits. Let’s dive right in and find out what makes this event special, and what players can look forward to!

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 Schedule & Bonuses

Trainers hoping to jump into the fun this Holiday season can expect the second part of this event to go live starting on December 23 at 10:00am Local Time, where it runs until December 31 at 8:00pm Local Time. This gives gamers a fair bit of time to get out into the world and find all of these adorable new Pokemon in the wild!

There are also plenty of bonuses available for gamers to choose from, including:

Holding 40 Gifts until the end of the event

Something a bit different this time around is the option to choose a bonus after completing specific Timed Research Tasks, where players will have the opportunity to pick from the following rewards for completing all of their tasks:

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed into Incubators during the event

x2 XP for Catching Pokemon

x2 Stardust for Catching Pokemon

This will give gamers the chance to level up their Pokemon or themselves a fair bit, especially with all of the exciting monsters available and roaming the world during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event!

Pokemon GO: Winter Holiday Part 2 Spawns & Debuts

Players that are hoping to add a few more Eevee to their collections have never had a better opportunity than now. As an enhanced spawn, players can find a particularly festive Pokemon roaming the lands. Eevee and its evolutions will be spawning this time around with an adorable Holiday hat, so keep your eyes peeled for these Pokemon:

Holiday Hat Eevee

Holiday Hat Vaporeon

Holiday Hat Jolteon

Holiday Hat Flareon

Holiday Hat Espeon

Holiday Hat Umbreon

Holiday Hat Leafeon

Holiday Hat Glaceon

Holiday Hat Sylveon

Players should note that they’ll only be able to obtain the Eevee-lutions by evolving their Holiday Hat Eevee, as these evolved forms will not spawn in the wild.

Alongside this new debut, players can look forward to finding these particular Pokemon out in the wild during this event:

Winter Carnival Pikachu

Holiday Hat Eevee

Swinub

Delibird

Snorunt

Spheal

Snover

Vanillite

Holiday Cubchoo

Bergmite

And while they may be rarer spawns to find, players may also be treated to an encounter with these rare Pokemon:

Alolan Sandshrew

Stantler

Cryogonal

Hatchable Pokemon During Winter Holiday Part 2 in Pokemon GO

While exploring the world, players that happen to have an exorbitant amount of 7km Eggs may want to think about tossing them into an incubator, as there are plenty of excellent Pokemon able to be hatched:

Sneasel

Smoochum

Amaura

Bergmite

Crabrawler

Raids During Winter Holiday Part 2 In Pokemon GO

For those hoping to flex their battle skills with friends, there are plenty of raids happening in the local Gyms during this event. Players will be treated to plenty of opportunities for Shiny Pokemon, as well as challenging battles that will put even the strongest of Pokemon to the test.

1-Star Raids

Winter Carnival Pikachu

Alolan Vulpix

Holiday Hat Eevee

Galraian Darumaka

Bergmite

3-Star Raids

Cloyster

Lapras

Holiday Stantler

Undersea Holiday Glaceon

5-Star Raids

Kyurem

Mega-Raids

Raid Day And Featured Move During Winter Holiday Part 2

Gamers eager to add an excellent new addition to their team will have the opportunity to take on Hisuian Avalugg as a 3-Star Raid on December 24 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm Local Time. While not the most intense raid overall, players can pick up a powerful monster from this battle.

For Trainers testing their luck against Kyurem, any of these Pokemon caught between December 23 at 10:00am and January 1 at 10:00am Local Time will know the exclusive Featured Attack Glaciate. For this particular move, players can expect to see these results:

Trainer Battles: 60 Power & Lowers opponents Attack Stat

Gyms and Raids: 160 Power

Will Your Wish Come True? – Timed Research in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, Trainers who complete the special Timed Research Tasks available during this event will have the ability to choose their bonus that will last throughout the event. Players will also receive items and Pokemon encounters, no matter the Bonus they choose.

Alongside the Special Research Ticket that players can carry over from Winter Holiday Part 1, Trainers will find that cosmetic items will still be purchasable during this event. Make sure to add some extra storage space and keep your phone charged up in this chilly weather!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022