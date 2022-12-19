Pokemon GO: Bergmite Spotlight Hour – Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs, Schedule & Bonuses

Trainers hoping to get their hands on plenty of new Pokemon this Holiday season within the world of Pokemon GO are always looking forward to Spotlight Hour. Every week, a new Pokemon gets the opportunity to showcase what makes them special, and this week contains a pretty chill Pokemon.

Bergmite, the adorable iceberg Pokemon, is the star of the show this week. Players will have an opportunity to get their hands on plenty of these monsters, and if they’re looking to add an excellent Ice-type monster to their team, players will need to be prepared for this event once more. Let’s find out all of the details about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event!

Pokemon GO Bergmite Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

Players hoping to get their hands on as many Bergmite as possible will want to ensure that they’ve got their phone charged up and ready to go between the hours of 6:00pm and 7:00pm on December 20. With this event happening every Tuesday of the month, and for only an hour, players will need to be ready to jump and get outside at a moment’s notice.

Another part of Spotlight Hour that increases the allure, players will also be treated to a special Bonus each week during this event. For Bergmite‘s hour of power, players can expect a x2 Catch Candy bonus, which will make the evolution process easier than ever before. Players will want to ensure that they have plenty of bag space available before getting out into the winter wonderland!

Can Bergmite Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

One of the most exciting aspects of Spotlight Hour is the increased spawn rates for the Pokemon that is being featured. Sometimes, players will be able to find rare Shiny Pokemon easier than ever, thanks to these increased odds. But, is Bergmite one of the Pokemon that has their Shiny Data in the game?

Thankfully, due to the recent Winter Holiday Part 1 event that recently went live, the Shiny Data for Bergmite was added to the game, allowing players to finally find their favorite icicle in this rare form! Players will need to pay attention at the start of an encounter for a flash of lights, as well as an icon next to their name to signal that they have encountered a Shiny Pokemon.

Normally, Bergmite and its evolution Avalugg feature blue eyes and legs, but this Shiny version happens to sport gold features instead. It leads to a striking look on this particular Ice-type, and while they offer no competitive advantages, players love the hunt for these special Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Bergmite Perfect IV Stats

Players hoping to have a nice, low-leveled Pokemon to sweep through specific Cups will find plenty to like when it comes to Bergmite. With fairly even stats across the board, players will find that Bergmite can bring plenty of pain, and leave opponents frozen in their tracks without much effort.

Max CP: 1,215

Max HP: 127

Attack: 117

Defense: 120

Stamina: 146

While this pure Ice-type Pokemon may have a fair number of weaknesses to deal with, its overall power could make it quite the valuable Pokemon to have on your team, especially if there are plans to evolve it along into Avalugg.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022