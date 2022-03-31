Pokemon GO April 2022 Events: Spotlight Hour Schedule, Raids, Community Day, and More

April 2022 is finally here, and that means there’s a new slate of Spotlight Hours, Raids, events, and more coming to Pokemon GO. The Season of Alola is currently underway, and there are all-new seventh-generation Pokemon to catch and add to your collection. The April 2022 events feature new Alolan Pokemon and Alolan forms of existing Pokemon, so there’s plenty to see and do this month. There are a lot of opportunities for shiny Pokemon as well during the month of April. Here’s what you can expect to see in Pokemon GO this month.

Pokemon GO April 2022 Spotlight Hour Schedules

There will be 4 Spotlight Hours during April 2022 for Pokemon GO. As always, these will take place on Tuesdays at 7 PM local time in your region. Each of them is listed below.

An asterisk (*) denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.

Date Pokemon Bonus April 5 Stunky 2x Candy for transferring Pokémon April 12 Bunnelby* 2x XP for evolving Pokémon April 19 Oddish* 2x Catch Stardust April 26 Cherrim 2x Catch XP

April 2022 Research Breakthrough

During the month of April, Alolan Marowak will be the featured Pokemon for Research Breakthrough encounters. This is the evolved form of Cubone and sports an all-new look from the Alola region. This Pokemon can also be shiny. This Research Breakthrough will last from Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

April 2022 Raids

April 2022 brings a new set of Raid boss Pokemon to Pokemon GO. Five-Star Raids and Mega Raids will feature new Pokemon. Here are the new Raid lineups for this month.

An asterisk (*) denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.

Five-Star Raids Tapu Lele (Until April 5) Therian Forme Thundurus* (April 5 – April 12) Tapu Bulu (April 12 – April 26) Therian Forme Landorus* (April 26 – May 3)

Mega Raids Mega Charizard Y* (Until April 5) Mega Manectric* (April 5 – April 12) Mega Pidgeot* (April 12 – April 29) ??? (April 29 – May 3)

Raid Hours Therian Forme Thundurus* (April 6) Tapu Bulu (April 13) Tapu Bulu (April 20) Therian Forme Landorus* (April 27)



April 2022 Community Day

This month will be host to two Community Day events. The main Community Day will be centered around Stufful and take place on Saturday, April 23 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. There will also be a Community Day Classic centered around Mudkip on April 10 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Both Pokemon can be shiny.

Both events will have a Special Research Story ticket available for purchase priced at $1. Here are the event bonuses for each Community Day event.

Stufful Community Day 3x Catch XP 2x Catch Candy 2x chance to receive Stufful XL Candy from catching Stufful Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! 1 extra special trade can be made during the event and two hours after the event (maximum of 2 for the day) Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 50% less Stardust. If enough Pokémon are caught by trainers from a single Lure, the 3× XP bonus for catching Pokémon near the Lured PokéStop will be increased to 4× XP for 30 minutes. There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 850 PokéCoins, featuring 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick it up during the event!

Mudkip Community Day Classic 3x Catch XP Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day Classic for a surprise! There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 850 PokéCoins, featuring 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick it up during the event!



During Stufful Community Day, you can evolve Stufful into Bewear that knows Drain Punch as its Charged Attack. You will also be able to evolve Mudkip into a Swampert that knows Hydro Cannon during the Community Day Classic event.

April 2022 Pokemon GO Events

There will be four events during the month of April, but not much is known about them at the moment. Here’s the event schedule for April 2022.

April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 : We’ve heard some odd whisperings that a mysterious event will be happening on Friday, April 1, 2022.

: We’ve heard some odd whisperings that a mysterious event will be happening on Friday, April 1, 2022. All-Hands Rocket Retreat : Additional sources report the potential for heightened Team GO Rocket activity from Sunday, April 3, 2022, to Thursday, April 7, 2022. Stay alert!

: Additional sources report the potential for heightened Team GO Rocket activity from Sunday, April 3, 2022, to Thursday, April 7, 2022. Stay alert! Spring into Spring : From Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to Monday, April 18, 2022, get ready to jump headfirst into spring with this themed event.

: From Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to Monday, April 18, 2022, get ready to jump headfirst into spring with this themed event. Sustainability Week: From Wednesday, April 20, 2022, to Monday, April 25, 2022, Trainers will be able to reflect on the importance of sustainability while another Pokémon originally discovered in the Alola region makes its Pokémon debut!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.