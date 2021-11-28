Pokémon Go Beldum Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Beldum, Schedule, Bonuses

Bag a Beldum before the month is out in Pokémon GO

November 28th, 2021 by Connor Christie

Before a packed December of special events and festivities, a special Spotlight Hour for Beldum arrives in Pokémon GO. This Steel/Psychic-type evolves into the much-coveted Metagross, a powerful Pokémon that comes in handy for Gym challenges and the Battle League.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best method for bagging a bunch of Beldum during this event, as well as reveal whether this particular spawn can appear as Shiny during its Spotlight Hour.

When is Beldum Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The Beldum Spotlight Hour will take place from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time on Monday, November 29. During this time, the world of Pokémon GO will be teeming with Beldum, providing a rare opportunity to players to stock up on Beldum Candy.

While there is no 2x Candy or Stardust bonus attached to this event, it’s still well worth hunting down as many Beldum as you can to get you a full evolved Metagross as quickly as possible. Fortunately, you can counteract the lack of bonus Candy by stocking up on Pinap Berries, which double the Candy yield when the affected Pokémon is caught successfully.

Can Beldum be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Beldum can appear as Shiny during its Spotlight Hour appearance. Of course, there’s no guarantee, but with the amount of Beldum that will spawn into the streets of Pokémon GO for the hour, there’s certainly an increased opportunity of a Shiny encounter. To improve on your chances further, use an Incense to boost spawns and help you on your way to a shiny Beldum.

For more on Pokémon GO, check out our guide to the upcoming Piplup Spotlight Hour that rounds out November’s long list of special events. Or, if you’re struggling to best your enemies in the Battle League, check out our list for the most potent Great League tier Pokémon.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.

