Pokémon Go Piplup Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Piplup, Schedule, and Bonuses

Piplup gets its Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO this month as one of the many events surrounding the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Not only will the streets be littered with the Water-type penguin Pokémon, but you’ll also receive a 2x Catch Candy boost to help power up and evolve your new team-mate.

When is Piplup Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The upcoming Piplup Spotlight Hour takes place from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, November 30. For this hour, you’ll be able to find Piplup in plentiful supply, no matter how close you are to a body of water. Due to the amount of available Pokémon during the hour and the 2x Catch Candy boost, this is as good a time as ever to add all three of Piplup’s evolution line to your Pokédex.

To make the most of Piplup’s Spotlight Hour, make sure to stock up on Pokéballs, Razz Berries and Pinap Berries. Preparing these items will give you the best chance of maximising Candy collecting potential and push you towards a fully evolved and powered-up Empoleon even quicker.

Can Piplup be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

For this Spotlight Hour, Piplup can appear as Shiny in the world of Pokémon GO. Though it isn’t guaranteed, unlike some previous Spotlight Hour events, there is a chance of encountering the Shiny form. To increase your likelihood, put down an Incense to boost spawns further, and encounter as many of the penguin Pokémon as you can in the sixty minutes.

That’s everything you need to know about Piplup’s upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokémon GO. If you’re looking to catch more fourth-generation starters, Chimchar appears in the game a week before his Water-type alternative and can also be caught in its shiny variation.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.