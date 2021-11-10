Pokémon Go Chimchar Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chimchar, Schedule, and Bonuses

With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl just around the corner, fourth-generation starter Chimchar has got to its own Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. During the event, the world of Pokemon GO will be overflowing with the Fire-type, so it’s as good a chance as ever to stock up on Chimchar candy and take advantage of the extra 2x Catch XP.

When is Chimchar Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The Chimchar Spotlight Hour will take place in Pokemon GO from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, November 23. It’s the second of the fourth-generation Spotlight Hours, with Turtwig taking a turn on November 16 and Piplup rounding out the month on November 30.

The event is an excellent opportunity to add Chimchar and its fully evolved form Fire/Fighting-type Infernape to your team. Infernape’s offensive typing makes it a good counter for any future Grass or Steel-type raids, so it’s well worth taking this chance to add it to your roster.

As ever, make sure you’re stocked up on Razz Berries, Pinap Berries and Pokeballs to maximise your Candy collecting potential and get you fully evolved quicker. Even if you’re not desperately seeking Chimchar, it’s a good opportunity to boost your level with the 2x Catch XP bonus active during the Spotlight hour.

Can Chimchar be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Chimchar can be Shiny when it appears during the Spotlight Hour on November 23. There’s no guarantee, but with the amount of Chimchar available during the period, you certainly have an increased likelihood of a Shiny encounter. It doesn’t hurt to put down an Incense to boost spawns even further, especially if you are after that elusive Shiny.

That’s all you need to know about Chimchar’s upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. While you’re here, make sure to check out our dedicated page for all the up-to-date news and guides for Niantic’s hit AR title.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.