Pokemon GO Exeggcute Spotlight Hour: Can Exeggcute Be Shiny?

In Pokemon GO this week, the Pokemon in the Spotlight Hour is Exeggcute. Each week, we get a new Pokemon and this time around, we get standard Exeggcute. There is a lot about Exeggcute that makes it special, including if it is shiny and what it can evovle into. For all of that and more, here is everythin gyou need to know about the Exeggcute Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Go Exeggcute Spotlight Hour Schedule

Exeggcute is a Grass- and Psychic-type Pokemon that is more than meets the eye. The Exeggcute Spotlight Hour takes place on Tuesday, March 8th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. And while, yes, Exeggcute isn’t the most attractive Pokemon out there, it can evolve into some pretty incredible things.

Can Exeggcute Be Shiny?

Yes, Exeggcute can be shiny in Pokemon GO. So whether you are a shiny hunter or are just looking for the coolest Exeggcute around, you can find a shiny Exeggcute in Pokemon GO. While the Spotlight Hour will not boost shiny potential, the overall rate of encoiuntering an Exeggcute in the wild is increased, which in turn increases your chance to catch a shiny Exeggcute.

Exeggcute Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Every Spotlight Hour features a special bonus that rotates every time. The bonus for the Exeggcute Spotlight Hour is 2x Evolution XP. This is great news because with the Season of Alola bring never before seen Alola region Pokemon into Pokemon GO for the first time, Exeggcute can evolve into Alolan Exeggcutor.

With the Welcome to Alola event, Alolan Exeggcutor is now officially a part of Pokemon GO. While you can catch one in the wild, witht he 2x Evolution XP bonus paired with how many Exeggcute you will catch, it may be easier to evolve your Exeggcute into a Alolan Exeggcutor. Oh, and Alolan Exeggcutor can be shiny, too.

How to Prepare for Exeggcute Spotlight Hour

The best way to prepare for the Exeggcute Spotlight Hour is to clear out your Storage Box to make room for all of the Exeggcutes you will catch. You could purchase Incense too to increase your chances at drawing in Exeggcutes. Of course, stock up on Poke Balls before the event so that you are ready to go.

And with that, you are now ready for the Exeggcute Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. We cover everything Pokemon GO, so if you’re looking for raid help, news, or other guides, check out our Pokemon GO guides page.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.