Pokemon GO: How to Catch Yungoos and Can It Be Shiny?

Season of Alola is here in Pokemon Go and with it comes Yungoos. While Yungoos is a Normal-type Pokemon, there is nothing normal about this loveable weasel-like Pokemon. Debuting with Season of Alola in Pokemon GO, here is everything you need to know about Yungoos including if it can be shiny and how to catch it.

How to Catch Yungoos in Pokemon GO

Right now, Yungoos has an increased rate of appearing in the wild. Along with a handful of other Alola region Pokemon, like Pikipek for example, Yungoos is roaming the wild in droves. Here are all of the Alola region Pokemon with increased wild rates in Pokemon GO:

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos

During the Welcome to Alola event that is happening now, Yungoos can be caught by completing Field Research. Field Research can be acquired through spinning PokeStops and the Yungoos Field Research is to walk 1KM. The Pikipek Field Research is the exact same as Yungoos’s, so if you don’t get it on your first try, just try again.

At this time, there is no way to catch a Gumshoos. To get a Gumshoos, you will need to feed your Yungoos 50 Candy and evolve it. Gumshoos can also be shiny in Pokemon GO.

Can Yungoos Be Shiny?

Yes, Yungoos can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Yungoos is one of the only shiny Pokemon to debut in Season of Alola. Yes, Trainers can also get a shiny Alolan Vulpix through Research Breakthrough, but there aren’t many other shiny Alola region Pokemon in Pokemon GO yet. Here is the full list of shiny Alola Pokemon so far in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Yungoos Family Yungoos Gumshoos

Shiny Rockruff Family Rockruff Lycanroc (Midday Form) Lycanroc (Midnight Form)

Shiny Alolan Vulpix

As we get deeper into Season of Alola, we will keep you updated on any more Alola region Pokemon and if they can be shiny. It may be that we get multiple waves of debuting Alola region Pokemon, but the only way to find out is by keeping in contact with us.

And that is everything you need to know about Yungoos in Pokemon GO. Whether it is with Raids on Tapu Koko or catching all the shiny Pokemon, we’ve got you covered. For more Season of Alola guides, tips, tricks, and news, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides page.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.