Pokemon GO March 2022 Island Special Research, Rewards, and Breakthrough: Can Alolan Vulpix Be Shiny?

Pokemon GO Season of Alola is here and with it, a new Research Breakthrough centered on Alolan Vulpix. Of course, with a new season comes new Field Research as well coupled with the first wave of Alolan region Pokemon making their debut in Pokemon GO. Some that are coming to us are even shiny! Here is everything you need to know about the different Research opportunities including the Breakthrough Research in Pokemon GO in March 2022.

Research Breakthrough Schedule and Rewards

The Research Breakthrough for March 2022 starts on Tuesday, March 1, at 1:00 p.m. PST and ends on Friday, April 1, at 1:00 p.m. PST. The reward for completing the Research Breakthrough is an encounter with Alolan Vulpix. With the Welcome to Alola event that is happening now, numerous Alola region Pokemon are appearing in Pokemon GO for the first time ever.

Unlike its normal form, Alolan Vulpix is an Ice-type Pokemon that can evolve into Alolan Ninetails with 50 Candy. In order to catch Alolan Vulpix through Research Breakthrough, you need to complete Field Research seven times (not consecutively) throughout the month.

Can Alolan Vulpix Be Shiny?

Yes, Alolan Vulpix can be shiny in Pokemon GO. In fact, if you complete the Research Breakthrough, there is a very high chance you will encounter a shiny Alolan Vulpix. Most Pokemon coming to Pokemon GO with the Season of Alola are not shiny. The only Alola region Pokemon that can be shiny in this first wave are Rockruff, Lycanroc (Midday Form), Lycanroc (Midnight Form), Yungoos, and Gumshoos. That is why it is so rare that Alolan Vulpix can be shiny.

Island Special Research

During the Season of Alola, there will be a new type of Island Special Research that focuses on each island in the Alola region starting with the Melemele Island Special Research. There will be several steps to follow in order to get the grand reward at the end of each Island Special Research. Here is the Island Special Research Schedule:

Melemele Island Special Research – Available to collect from March 1, 2022, to June 1, 2022

Akala Island Special Research – Available to collect from March 22, 2022, to June 1, 2022.

Ula’ula Island Special Research – Available to collect from April 12, 2022, to June 1, 2022

Poni Island Special Research – Available to collect from May 10, 2022, to June 1, 2022

End-of-Season Special Research – Available to collect from May 25, 2022, until June 1, 2022

As more information comes out pertaining to each Island’s Special Research Adventure, we will let you know. For more on everything Season of Alola and more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.