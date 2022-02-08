Pokemon Go – Hoppip Community Day – Bonuses, Research, and More

Pokemon Go is featuring yet another Community Day, and this time it is centered on Hoppip. Though Hoppip will have some exciting things available during this time, there is a lot to look forward to even if you aren’t interested in the Pokemon itself. You won’t want to miss this event!

Pokemon Go Hoppip Community Day

The Hoppip Community Day in Pokemon Go will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Of course, during this time, Hoppip will appear more frequently in the wild.

Can Hoppip Be Shiny?

Hoppip in Pokemon Go is shiny! This Community Day is the best time to go out and get yourself a Shiny Hoppip. If you’re lucky, it will appear in the wild. (P.S. – The shiny version looks really cool!).

Hoppip Community Day Special Research Story

During these Community Days that Pokemon Go puts on, a Special Research Story tied to the highlighted Pokemon is available. For US$1.00, you’ll be able to experience the “A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away!” Special Research Story. It will be a special experience that can only ever be enjoyed once, so take advantage of it!

Hoppip Community Day Event Bonuses

What would a Pokemon Go Event be without Event Bonuses? If you aren’t too interested in Hoppip, no worries. If nothing else, these Event Bonuses will surely grab your attention:

3x Catch Stardust

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event

Chance for Skiploom to appear in Parks alongside Hoppip

Bonus Hoppip XL Candy from Skiploom caught in Parks

As if the Event Bonuses weren’t enough, there will be Event Bundles at the Shop. Do yourself a favor and grab these during the event:

One-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, two Super Incubators, six Star Pieces, and an Elite Fast TM

Free bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls

Jumpluff Exclusive Attack

Last but not least, Jumpluff, the final evolution of Hoppip, will get an exclusive move during this event. First, you’ll need 25 Hoppip Candy to evolve your Hoppip in Pokemon Go to Skiploom. Once you have a Skiploom, give it 100 Hoppip Candy to get yourself a Jumpluff. If you do that during the event or within two hours afterward, you’ll get this exclusive attack:

Jumpluff will be able to learn Charged Attack Acrobatics Charged Attack Acrobatics will do 100 damage in Gyms and Raids and 110 damage in Trainer battles.



And that is everything you need to know in order to fully enjoy the upcoming Hoppip Community Day in Pokemon Go. For more guides and news, like when the next Spotlight Hour will be or when the Valentine’s Day Event will be, check out our Pokemon Go Guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.