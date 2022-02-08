Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Event Guide: Field Research, Spawns, Collection Challenge

Whether you have a loved one or you’re riding solo, Pokemon Go has got you covered for this Valentine’s Day 2022. An entire multi-day event is taking place before and during Valentine’s Day. During this event, there will be new Pokemon, new field research, new event bonuses, a Global Valentine’s Challenge, and so much more!

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Date and Time

The Valentine’s Day event in Pokemon Go will take place Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, February 14, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will have multiple days to feel the love of this event and spread the love.

Valentine’s Day 2022 Pokemon Debut

During this event, multiple versions of Flabebe will appear in the wild for the first time ever! Differing colors of Flabebe will appear depending on what part of the world you are at:

Red Flower Flabebe : Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabebe : Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabebe : Appearing in the Americas

: Appearing in the Americas White Flower Flabebe : Appearing anywhere, if you’re lucky

: Appearing anywhere, if you’re lucky Orange Flower Flabebe: Appearing anywhere, if you’re lucky

Flabebe can evolve into Floette with 25 Flabebe Candy. After that, Floette can evolve into Florges with 100 Flabebe Candy and after earning 20 hearts with Flabebe as your buddy.

Valentine’s Day 2022 Field Research

Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day 2022 will feature new Field Research with different Pokemon encounters. Here they are:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Pikachu*

Eevee*

Luvdisc*

Ralts*

And if you’re lucky, you could encounter the following:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Frillish (Male)

Frillish (Female)

Alomomola*

Spinda #9* (which is the heart pattern Spinda)

Event Bonuses

As always in Pokemon Go, events bring specific event bonuses. For this event, these will be the bonuses available:

Buddy Pokemon will bring you more items

2x Lure Module Duration

2x Candy Catch

Wild Encounters

Besides the new debut Flabebe Pokemon in all of its variety, there will be a plethora of Shiny Pokemon to catch in the wild during this event. All of the following Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild have a Valentine’s Day theme to them, whether that be through love, cuteness, or having a certain spark. Here is the list of who you can catch in the wild:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Chansey*

Minun*

Plusle*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Luvdisc*

Woobat*

Furfrou (Natural) Side Note: Furfrou will be able to change into Heart Trim Furfrou during this event. To change its form, you’ll need 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.



If you’re extra lucky, besides catching the White and Orange versions of Flabebe, you could catch the following Pokemon:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Miltank*

Audino*

Alomomola*

Valentine’s Day 2022 Global Valentine’s Challenge

Something super special that is happening during Valentine’s Day 2022 in Pokemon Go is the Global Valentine’s Challenge. As we all know from grade school, Valentine’s Day is about giving sweet gifts to friends and loved ones. In this Global Valentine’s Challenge, Trainers all over the world are to send Gifts to each other. If everyone collectively reaches 70,000,000 Gifts sent, Trainers will unlock a 3x Transfer Candy bonus for everyone to enjoy.

There will also be new Valentine’s Day-themed Avatar Items, Stickers, and Bundles to enjoy. Also, the raids during this time will stick to the February Raids schedule as outlined before, which means Registeel will be in the Five-Star Raid and Houndoom (Mega) will be in the Mega Raid. For more Pokemon Go guides and news, like the Spotlight Hour schedule for February, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.