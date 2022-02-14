One of the most fun things to do in Pokemon Go is Raids with friends. There is only one problem. How do I accept my friend’s Raid invites? Better yet, how do I send Raid invites? You’ve come to the right place. Here is how to accept and send Raid invites in Pokemon Go.

How to Accept Raid Invites in Pokemon Go

Trainers have the ability to invite up to 5 friends to a Raid Battle. The invited Trainers can’t invite their own friends. Trainers can either choose to join the Raid in-person or connect remotely using Remote Raid Passes.

Raid Battles in Pokemon Go have had a recent update to them. Not only are there some really cool Raids in February, but Trainers joining Raid Battles remotely is now boosted from 5 spots to 10. Stay tuned for any future updates regarding this.

Here is how to accept Raid invites in Pokemon Go:

You’ll receive both an in-game notification and a push notification on your phone if the app is closed telling you that you have been invited to a Raid Battle. Open the Pokemon Menu and go to “Raids” in the “Nearby” section. Click on the Raid Battle notification to join the Raid. Tap the Battle button when you are ready to fight.

A few things to know: once the Raid Battle has started, you won’t be able to join. If for some reason, you were booted from the Raid, you will be able to rejoin it up to the last few minutes of the Raid.

How to Send Raid Invites in Pokemon Go

Accepting Raid invites is all well and good, but maybe there aren’t any Raid invites around and you are ready to enlist your fellow Trainers to a fight. Here is how to do just that:

Join a public or a private Raid Lobby. Tap the Invite Friends button on the right side of the screen. Select the friends you would like to join you on your Raid (up to 5) and then press the Invite Friends button. Remember, up to 10 friends can join remotely. Once you’ve invited your friends, wait for a cooldown period before sending more invites. Once you have sent your invites, your friends will be able to accept the invites by following the instructions above.

And that is everything you need to know about accepting and sending Raid invites in Pokemon Go. For more, be sure to check out our Pokemon go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.