Pokemon GO: How to Catch Ducklett & Can it Be Shiny?

When filling out spots in your Pokedex in Pokemon GO, you will notice that stumbling across a few Pokemon in the wild will be much more challenging than you would’ve thought. A perfect example of this would be Ducklett, a Pokemon dwelling in the Unova Region who seems pretty simple to find yet proposes an unexpected challenge. So, read on if you’re on the hunt for a not-so-ugly duckling.

Where to Catch Ducklett in Pokemon GO

When tracking down Ducklett in Pokemon GO, the best place to start looking is around bodies of water like rivers, ponds, or lakes. Locations like beaches may occasionally spawn a Ducklett, but they are nowhere near as populated as real-life duck ponds. When Ducklett debuted in Pokemon GO, it was much more accessible and tended to spawn frequently, yet it has become less common as time has passed. That being said, Ducklett can also be hatched from 5km Eggs, which makes finding one that little bit easier.

Additionally, trainers may have a higher chance of encountering Ducklett during rainy weather, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your windows and weather conditions should you be desperate to get your hands on one of these sweet little ducklings. A lure module on a Pokestop around a body of water will also heighten the chances.

Can Ducklett be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Traditionally, Ducklett has a blue color palette which is instantly recognizable in Pokemon GO, however, if you are lucky enough to encounter a shiny equivalent, then it comes with quite a different look. Shiny Ducklett completely ditches the blue color palette in exchange for a predominantly pink body and purple plumes of feathers where dark blue usually lay on the chest. Of course, encountering a shiny Ducklett still has incredibly slim odds, but with the color palette being significantly more recognizable, there’s no chance of it slipping unnoticed like several other shiny Pokemon with very subtle color palettes.

Pokemon GO is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022