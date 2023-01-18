Pokemon GO: How To Catch Ghost Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players are always trying to search for different types of Pokemon and one such type that takes some planning is trying to acquire more Ghost-type Pokemon. While some are busy trying to work out if the Pokemon Go Plus is worth it, you may instead want to focus on how to catch different types of Pokemon to a quicker extent. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to catch Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Finding Ghost Type Pokemon in Pokemon Go— Ideal Times and Weather

Time to Find Ghost Type: 8 PM and 8 AM.

8 PM and 8 AM. Weather: Foggy weather increases the chances

Getting Ghost Pokemon in the evening time yields the most noteworthy appearance rates. Attempt to look from nightfall to dawn. The mystery of why Ghost types are so interesting isn’t that they show up not exactly other Pokemon, but, that individuals typically don’t have any desire to go out for a climb when the path is dull and canvassed in a haze. As opposed to turning into an early riser, here is a technique that can work any season of day.

The greater part of the Ghosts in Pokemon GO have optional composing. This implies you can focus on the optional sorts and utilize methodologies that fit your approach to playing. Shady weather conditions give rewards to Poison types. Ideal for the sought-after Ghastly, Haunter, and Gengar threesome. Radiant/Clear weather conditions can support fire types like the Litwick, Lampent, and Chandelure triplet.

Are There Any Ways I Can Increase My Chances of Finding Ghost-Type Pokemon?

Incense and Lure Modules are generally your companions. This is a great way to take advantage of your daily adventure incense in the game. Indeed, even without the perfect opportunity of day nor the right sort of climate, you can in any case experience phantom sort Pokémon. Saving these things for those pinnacle conditions can likewise augment your getting potential. Eggs, Raids, and Special occasions can all yield unique prizes, however, you will have more outcomes in the long haul in the event that you recollect these rules.

