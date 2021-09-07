Pokémon GO – How to Catch Inkay, How to Evolve Inkay, and Can Inkay be Shiny

Even after five years it’s still exciting when a new species arrives in Pokémon GO, which just happened for Inkay and its evolution Malamar. These two new Pokémon will surely be on everyone’s to-catch list as the Psychic Spectacular event begins around the world. But how can you add one to your Pokédex? How do you evolve it? And should you be hunting for Shiny Inkay? Here’s the answers the questions of how to catch Inkay, how to evolve Inkay, and can Inkay be shiny in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Inkay in Pokémon GO

Inkay is being introduced to Pokémon GO as part of the Psychic Spectacular event, which runs from Wednesday, September 8th to Monday the 13th. While they will stick around and can be caught after the event concludes, this will be the best time to catch one for quite a while, so try to get a few while you can. How can you do that?

The quickest and easiest way is to catch one from a photobomb. Just take any picture with a Pokémon once the event begins and you should get photobombed by the new Pokémon. Back out and one should appear near you. Otherwise, Inkay will be available in the wild throughout the event as well, so always keep an eye on the nearby spawns to see if one pops up. Incense and Lure Modules can help here, causing more spawns to appear, increasing the odds that Inkay will show up.

If catching in the wild for free isn’t your thing, you can also fight Inkay in One-Star raid battles as well. They should be quite easy to beat, so you can go in solo with your most powerful Pokémon and be done in less than a minute. You can also just complete the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research to catch one. There may also be event exclusive Field Research tasks that offer Inkay as a reward, but we are compiling that info now, so check that guide for updates.

And you’ll want to catch quite a few, since doing so is the not-so-secret way to prepare to evolve Inkay into Malamar.

How to Evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon GO

There’s no special requirement or pre-requisite for how to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon GO. The process just costs the somewhat usual 50 Candy, so you will need to catch quite a few of the new Pokémon species before you can add its evolved form to your Pokédex. But it shouldn’t take too long or too much effort, especially if you use a lot of Pinap Berries. But while you’re doing that, should you be on the lookout for Shiny Inkay?

Can Inkay be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Inkay in Pokémon GO

As with most newly introduced species in Pokémon GO, Inkay cannot be shiny just yet. There will likely be a future event, such as a Community Day, where Shiny Inkay will be available, but for now just focus on catching good ones and enough to evolve a few and you’ll be all set until that event arrives.

And that’s the answers for how to catch Inkay, how to evolve Inkay, and can Inkay be shiny in Pokémon GO.