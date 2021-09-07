Pokémon GO – Psychic Spectacular Field Research Rewards and Tasks

The Psychic Spectacular event is about to start rolling out all around the world in Pokémon GO. There’s not a lot of new activities or bonuses tied to this event, which mostly just offers up a new Pokémon species, its evolution, and a lot of Psychic-type spawns in the wild, but there is a fresh batch of brand new event exclusive Field Research to complete. But while many of them have some rare and valuable rewards, others are kind of useless. To help you decide which to delete and which to complete we have put together all of the Psychic Spectacular Field Research rewards and tasks in Pokémon GO.

Psychic Spectacular Field Research Rewards

Here’s a list of all of the Field Research tasks you can find during the Psychic Spectacular event. Ones that are exclusive to the event will show up with an orange border and the “event” tag. The usual monthly tasks and rewards are still out there, so you might need to spin quite a few Poké Stops to find some of these. Especially the rarer and more valuable ones, which reward unique encounters. Those can be very difficult to find for any event, so try to complete them whenever you get one.

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon – Abra or Drowzee encounter (both can be shiny)

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy – Woobat encounter (can be shiny)

Evolve 1 Inkay – a TBD Pokémon encounter

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row – 500 Stardust

Make 7 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row – 1000 Stardust

Make 7 Great Curveball Throws in a Row – 1500 Stardust

A lot of them are difficult tasks that only reward you with Stardust, so those might be up for deletion if you want to focus on Pokémon encounters.

And that’s all of the Psychic Spectacular Field Research rewards and tasks in Pokémon GO.