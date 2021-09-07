Pokémon GO – Psychic Spectacular Timed Research Rewards and Tasks

Players will be receiving the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research as soon as the event begins in Pokémon GO. While this wasn’t announced prior to the event, it seems that Niantic had more ready to go than players originally thought, and now you have just a few days to complete a fairly lengthy and rewarding quest. To help you get through it all we’ve put together the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research rewards and tasks for Pokémon GO.

Psychic Spectacular Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Here’s all of the tasks you have to complete to get the full set of Psychic Spectacular Timed Research rewards. This entire story lasts for five stages, with some pretty impressive rewards scattered throughout. If you just want the full list you can skip ahead where we just give a rundown of what you’ll receive for completing the entire quest.

Stage 1 of 5

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon – 500 XP

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Spin a Poké Stop or Gym – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Abra encounter (can be shiny), 10 Razz Berries, and 500 XP

Stage 2 of 5

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries

Make 5 Great Throws – a Fast TM

Rewards: Ralts encounter (can be shiny), 10 Great Balls, and 500 Stardust

Stage 3 of 5

Hatch an Egg – Bronzor encounter (can be shiny)

Evolve 2 Psychic-type Pokémon – Solosis encounter

Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Grafarig encounter, 5 Revives, and 500 XP

Stage 4 of 5

Send 5 Gifts to friends – a Charge TM

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Xatu encounter

Battle in GO Battle League 2 times – Meditite encounter (can be shiny)

Rewards: Starmie encounter, an Incense, and 500 XP

Stage 5 of 5

Battle in a raid – 5 Hyper Potions

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws – Baltoy encounter (can be shiny)

Use an Incense (or Mystery Box) – a Lure Module

Rewards: Inkay encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

What are the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research Rewards

Here’s the full set of Psychic Spectacular Timed Research rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 5 Pinap Berries, 5 Revives, 5 Hyper Potions, an Incense, a Lure Module, a Fast TM, a Charge TM. Plus encounters with: Abra, Ralts, Bronzor, Solosis, Griafarig, Xatu, Meditite, Starmie, Baltoy, and Inkay.

