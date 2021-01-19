Pokémon GO – How to Catch Plusle and Minun for the Hoenn Collection Challenge

Pokémon GO players around the world will begin their journey to completing the Hoenn Collection Challenge very soon. The event is a celebration of the Gen 3 location, featuring tons of event exclusive rewards and features. But one of the big events is the Hoenn Collection Challenge which tasks players with catching a number of Pokémon species during the event. Many are easy, but some are hard so we’ve broken down two of the toughest here. Here’s how to catch Plusle and Minun for the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Plusle and Minun

As we explain much more briefly in our collective Hoenn Collection Challenge guide, Plusle and Minun are a bit of a special case. They aren’t actually listed as appearing more often in the wild, though don’t be surprised if you see some spawn. However, there are definitive ways to catch Plusle and Minun while the Hoenn Collection Challenge is available.

Field Research tasks are the real method for how to catch Plusle and Minun for the Hoenn Collection Challenge event. Specifically you’ll be looking for the “Catch 11 Pokémon” Field Research Task, which can be gained from any Poké Stop, though it will be random. Once you get it into your Research window just complete it and redeem to encounter either Plusle or Minun.

Sadly, this seems to be the only real way to guarantee you catch either Plusle or Minun during the Hoenn Celebration Event, so the extra randomness is a bit annoying. You’ll need to find a Poké Stop that gives you the “Catch 11 Pokémon” task, complete it, then redeem and hope you get the one you still need.

A few coin flips later and you will no longer need to know how to catch Plusle and Minun for the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO since you’ll have checked them off your list and can move on. Once you’re ready to catch more just check out our overall Hoenn Collection Challenge guide.