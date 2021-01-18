Pokémon GO Hoenn Collection Challenge Guide – How to Catch Them All

The countdown to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event continues today with the launch of the Hoenn Collection Challenge in some places of the world. Following off of the Unova and Sinnoh events, players should have a good idea of how this all works. But we’ve got some tips, tricks, and answers to frequently asked questions for you. So check out our Pokémon GO Hoenn Collection Challenge guide below, including how to catch some of the tougher characters.

Hoenn Collection Challenge Guide

Below we break down all the details so that you know how to complete the Hoenn Collection in Pokémon GO. As with previous events, all you need to do is catch all the featured Pokémon while the Hoenn Celebration event is live. When is that? That’s the first FAQ.

When is the Hoenn Collection Challenge

The Hoenn Collection Challenge will be added to players’ Today menu in the Research tab of Pokémon GO starting Tuesday, January 19th at 10am local time. This means the event has actually already kicked off in some parts of the world and will be rolling out over the next 24 hours based on time zones. You will then have just five days to complete it and get the rewards (see below). It all ends on Sunday, January 24th at 8pm, also in local time. So try to complete it before then.

What Pokémon do you have to Catch for the Hoenn Collection Challenge

All you need to do to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO is catch all the featured Pokémon before the timer runs out. Here’s the full list with tips on some of them further down.

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Nincada

Nosepass

Aron

Plusle

Minun

Bagon

Many of these will be simple, with them appearing regularly in the wild. However, others might take more work. We’ve provided links and additional guides for those down below.

What Rewards do you get for Completing the Hoenn Collection Challenge

Your reward for completing the Hoenn Collection Challenge isn’t the most amazing thing, but players will still want it anyway. The immediate reward is displayed right on the challenge itself, offering players three Silver Pinap Berries, some XP, and an Incense. In addition you will get another boost to your Elite Collector Medal, which is mostly just for bragging rights (for now).

How to Complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge

Below we either give a quick explanation of how to catch each individual Pokémon required during the Hoenn Collection Challenge or we link to a guide where more info is needed.

How to Catch Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip

These three will appear quite often in the wild, so you should be able to just play the game and find all you need. However, if your biome is off or you are just getting unlucky then look for them in one star raids as they will be easy to defeat and catch.

How to Catch Nincada

As of now there is no indication of additional ways to catch Nincada during the Hoenn Collection Challenge other than finding one in the wild. They are not added to 5km eggs and were not announced as part of the Field Research task rewards. We will update with any new information as the event unfolds.

How to Catch Nosepass

Unlike the mystery surrounding Nincada there’s no doubt about how to catch Nosepass. He will be spawning more often in the wild, though perhaps not often enough for many. To help with this you should try to use Incense whenever possible to increase the odds of a Nosepass spawning. You only need one, so once you have it you can calm down, at least if you don’t need any of the other wild spawns.

How to Catch Plusle and Minun

Plusle and Minun are an interesting case for the Hoenn Collection Challenge. They might be appearing in the wild as well, but that has yet to be confirmed and again likely won’t be often enough for many players. Instead there will be Field Research Tasks that reward encounters with them, but we’ll have to wait for more info to say which ones. Check back for updates later on.

How to Catch Aron and Bagon

Aron and Bagon should be some of the easier Pokémon to catch during the Hoenn Collection Challenge. They will appear more often in the wild, will be featured in one star raids, and will be in the new 5km egg pool during the event. So try all of these methods and you should end up with one of each eventually.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Hoenn Collection Challenge guide below, including how to catch all the featured Pokémon. We’ll have more info as the event unfolds so check back later.