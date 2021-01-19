Pokémon GO – How to Catch Nincada and Nosepass for the Hoenn Collection Challenge

With the Unova and Sinnoh challenges complete it’s now time to move to the Gen 3 locale with the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO. Just like with the previous events, you only have five days to catch all the required species with rewards waiting for you if you do. But while many of the Pokémon are readily available, others are quite difficult to find. To help with two of the rarest, here’s how to catch Nincada and Nosepass in Pokémon GO for the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

How to Catch Nincada

Nincada may be the toughest Pokémon to catch during the Hoenn Collection Challenge simply because he is only available in one way. Nincada will have boosted spawn rates in the wild, but will not be available in raids or even in eggs, which wouldn’t count toward the Collection Challenge anyway. Still, the rarity will likely get frustrating for many players, so try to keep an eye on your Nearby list to see if one appears somewhere around you.

To help boost the chances of catching a Nincada during the Hoenn Collection Challenge you’ll likely want to use the two methods of increasing Pokémon spawns. Have an Incense active whenever you’re playing the game for long stretches of time, and activate a Lure on any nearby Poké Stops if you can. These methods have already been proven by many to cause more Nincada to spawn, and for that matter they’re a good way to catch Nosepass as well.

How to Catch Nosepass

Nosepass is in almost the exact same situation as Nincada of only being available in the wild during the Hoenn Collection Challenge event. However, he is much more common and you likely will be able to spot one on Nearby if you’re being vigilant. However, if you don’t see one within the first day or two you might want to use the same methods listed above to get one. Those are to use Incense when possible and to activate a Lure on any Poké Stops you have access to for a long stretch of time. This will increase the odds of seeing Nincada, Nosepass, and all the other Hoenn Collection Challenge Pokémon that have had their wild spawns boosted.

And that’s how to catch Nincada and Nosepass for the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO. For any others you need help with check out our overall Hoenn event guide.