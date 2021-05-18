Pokémon GO – How to Catch Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon

With the launch of the Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO players may be wondering about the release of Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon. Promised as a potential part of the event, it actually won’t arrive for a while after the celebration begins on May 18th. Players need patience and determination to even make catching one possible. To explain, here’s how to catch Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon GO during the Luminous Legends Y event.

When is Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Available

Even though the Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon GO, Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon isn’t yet available as of this writing. Instead players need to unlock the latest shiny Pokémon by completing the Global Challenge. Running from now until Sunday, May 23rd.

If players collectively defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts in that timeframe then they will unlock a slew of additional rewards for the second half of the event. Along with the debut of Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, and Obstagoon there will be 3x Catch XP and Galarian Zigzagoon in 1-Star raids.

Once players reach the goal Niantic will make an announcement on Twitter and then players will just have to wait until Luminous Legends Y Part 2 begins on Tuesday, May 25th at 10am local time for the bonuses to go live. At that point Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will be available in Pokémon GO, but there are specific ways you will want to try to catch one.

How to Catch Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon

While May 25th marks the debut of Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon GO, if the Global Challenge is completed, they still won’t be spawning in the wild for all to catch. Instead there are a few specific ways to get one, in shiny form or not. First off is the aforementioned raids, which should be popping up at nearby gyms. Watch for those and give them a try if you have raid passes to spare, since the odds of getting a shiny are pretty good.

Alternatively you’ll have to use research to encounter Galarian Zigzagoon in order to roll the dice on a shiny. The Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader Field Research task offers a Galarian Zigzagoon encounter, which can be shiny if redeemed after the May 25th debut. Likewise, if you can hold onto your Luminous Legends Y Timed Research rewards then Stage 5’s Use an Incense and Stage 7’s Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 Times steps can get you Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon as well.

Unfortunately those are the only methods of catching Galarian Zigzagoon during Luminous Legends Y. However, its shiny form will be permanently unlocked, so any future encounters can result in a shiny. So hopefully there will be even more answers to how to catch Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon GO in the future.