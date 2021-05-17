The Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon GO and with it comes a new set of Timed Research. This one is Team GO Rocket themed and will have players battling Grunts and Leaders throughout. But the rewards are pretty great, and should be worth all the extra effort. To break it all down here are the Luminous Legends Y research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Luminous Legends Y Research Tasks and Rewards

Below we break down all of the tasks you need to accomplish in order to complete the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research. This new quest, found on the Today menu in the research section of the game, will offer some solid rewards if you can finish it. But to do that you have to get through all of the tasks listed below. Plan ahead and you can complete it before the timer runs out.

Note: We are updating as info is available. Watch for the full list when it is complete.

Stage 1 of 7

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – Meowth encounter

Catch 5 Dark-type Pokémon – Alolan Rattata encounter

Rewards: 1,000 XP and a Stunky encounter

Stage 2 of 7

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – 5 Hyper Potions

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 3 Revives

Catch 7 Shadow Pokémon – 1 Mysterious Component

Rewards: 750 XP and an Alolan Rattata encounter

Stage 3 of 7

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 2,000 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 2,000 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 2,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Pokémon encounter

Stage 4 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 5 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 6 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 7 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Challenging players to beat so many Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders might seem tough. However, we have guides to help you defeat the toughest, including Giovanni. Use those if you end up facing off against them and find yourself struggling. With the right counters the fights aren’t too difficult, but there are some key tips and tricks to the fights that swing the odds much further into your favor.

With that and the Luminous Legends Y research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO you should be all set for this part of the event. For the rest, be sure to check out our full event guide for all the details.