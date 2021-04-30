Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (May 2021)

April has flown by but without as many battles against the Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra as usual in Pokémon GO. The fights may have been disabled for a good portion of the month, but they have returned and in full force. They’re back this month as well, so players around the world are once again asking how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for May 2021.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

As always we want to give you some general tips and tricks for beating the Team GO Rocket Leaders, before diving into the specific counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. The first thing you should do is make sure to setup your team so you can swap Pokémon right away. Whenever you change characters your opponent will hesitate before attacking again, letting you deliver 2-3 fast attacks without taking any damage. Just place your actual first Pokémon in the second or third slot and swap to them as soon as the fight starts.

The nex thing to do when facing one of these foes is focus on their shields. Grunts don’t use them, but the Leaders will against your first two Charged Attacks. This means you don’t actually need to worry about dealing damage with these attacks. You just want something that charges up fast so you can use it and burn off a shield. Once the two shields are gone you can turn your attention to actually knocking them out with the Charged Attacks.

With those two tips out of the way it’s time to start forming your team. Below we’ve listed out the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra’s teams. Of course, their moveset can vary and which ones they use will be a bit random, so you need to be ready for anything. If a counter isn’t working well try another from the list, as the moveset is likely not working well against your counter Pokémon. So now let’s get into it, starting with how to beat Arlo in May 2021.

How to Beat Arlo – May 2021

Arlo’s May 2021 team will always start with Beldum.

Round 1

Beldum Counters

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Round 2

For the second round against Arlo in May 2021 you will fight either Gardevoire, Infernape, or Aggron.

Gardevoire Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Infernape Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Aggron Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Round 3

Finally you will face off against Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor.

Armaldo Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Salamence Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Glaceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Scizor Counters

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick

And that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. Next up is how to beat Cliff for May 2021.

How to Beat Cliff – May 2021

Once again players will need to beat Cliff’s Aerodactyl this month.

Round 1

Aerodactyl Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Round 2

Next will be Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking.

Gallade Counters

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Cradily Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Slowking Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Round 3

Cliff’s last Pokémon will be Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar.

Dusknoir Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mamoswine Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Tyranitar Counters

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

That’s how to beat Cliff with the best counters in Pokémon GO for May 2021. Now let’s dive into Sierra’s team.

How to Beat Sierra – May 2021

Carvanha will kick things off for Sierra

Round 1

Carvanha Counters

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetchd with Counter and Leaf Blade

Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Round 2

The next round will feature Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.

Hippowdon Counters

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Porygon-Z Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mismagius Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse (available later in the month)

Round 3

And last you will have to fight Flygon, Houndoom, or Walrein.

Flygon Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Houndoom Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Walrein Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

So that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in May 2021 in Pokémon GO.

