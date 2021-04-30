Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (May 2021)

April has flown by but without as many battles against the Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra as usual in Pokémon GO. The fights may have been disabled for a good portion of the month, but they have returned and in full force. They’re back this month as well, so players around the world are once again asking how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for May 2021.
How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders
As always we want to give you some general tips and tricks for beating the Team GO Rocket Leaders, before diving into the specific counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. The first thing you should do is make sure to setup your team so you can swap Pokémon right away. Whenever you change characters your opponent will hesitate before attacking again, letting you deliver 2-3 fast attacks without taking any damage. Just place your actual first Pokémon in the second or third slot and swap to them as soon as the fight starts.
The nex thing to do when facing one of these foes is focus on their shields. Grunts don’t use them, but the Leaders will against your first two Charged Attacks. This means you don’t actually need to worry about dealing damage with these attacks. You just want something that charges up fast so you can use it and burn off a shield. Once the two shields are gone you can turn your attention to actually knocking them out with the Charged Attacks.
With those two tips out of the way it’s time to start forming your team. Below we’ve listed out the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra’s teams. Of course, their moveset can vary and which ones they use will be a bit random, so you need to be ready for anything. If a counter isn’t working well try another from the list, as the moveset is likely not working well against your counter Pokémon. So now let’s get into it, starting with how to beat Arlo in May 2021.
How to Beat Arlo – May 2021
Arlo’s May 2021 team will always start with Beldum.
Round 1
Beldum Counters
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
Round 2
For the second round against Arlo in May 2021 you will fight either Gardevoire, Infernape, or Aggron.
Gardevoire Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Infernape Counters
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
Aggron Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Round 3
Finally you will face off against Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor.
Armaldo Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
Salamence Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche
Scizor Counters
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick
And that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. Next up is how to beat Cliff for May 2021.
How to Beat Cliff – May 2021
Once again players will need to beat Cliff’s Aerodactyl this month.
Round 1
Aerodactyl Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
Round 2
Next will be Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking.
Gallade Counters
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Cradily Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Slowking Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
Round 3
Cliff’s last Pokémon will be Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar.
Dusknoir Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
Mamoswine Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
Tyranitar Counters
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
That’s how to beat Cliff with the best counters in Pokémon GO for May 2021. Now let’s dive into Sierra’s team.
How to Beat Sierra – May 2021
Carvanha will kick things off for Sierra
Round 1
Carvanha Counters
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Sirfetchd with Counter and Leaf Blade
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Round 2
The next round will feature Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.
Hippowdon Counters
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
Porygon-Z Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Mismagius Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse (available later in the month)
Round 3
And last you will have to fight Flygon, Houndoom, or Walrein.
Flygon Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
Houndoom Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Walrein Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
So that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in May 2021 in Pokémon GO.
