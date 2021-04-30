Pokémon GO – How to Find and Beat Giovanni (May 2021)

While he may have taken a bit of a break last month, the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni is back at full force in Pokémon GO for May 2021. If you didn’t get a chance to catch Shadow Zapdos you will have another opportunity soon, but for now it’s time to move onto Shadow Moltres. To helpyou get him here’s how to find and beat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss in Pokémon GO for May 2021.
How to Find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni
There’s a couple of things you have to do before you can actually fight and beat Giovanni. In order to begin the battle you will need a Super Rocket Radar, which can be gained by completing the ‘The Higher they Fly’ Special Research quest. There was a set of Timed Research for April as well, but that has expired. However, there will be a new quest for May 2021 so we will update here when that is available.
Once you have the Super Rocket Radar just equip it and you’ll begin your search ffor the Team GO Rocket Boss. If you use the Radar you can see a few places where he might show up, or he could appear right next to you or in a balloon. Some of the Stops highlighted by the Radar might have impostors, so either flee or fight them as you wish then continue the search. Eventually you’ll find him and the fight can begin, so let’s break down the best counters against Giovanni and his Pokémon team.
How to Beat Giovanni in April 2021
Giovanni’s team doesn’t change often, but it can be a real challenge either way. The final prize is a Shadow Moltres, so be sure to use the best counters so you can add it to your collection.
Giovanni Counters
May 2021 is just like other months with Giovanni starting with Persian.
Persian Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
Next you’ll need counters against either Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp.
Kangaskhan Counters
- Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Machamp with Counter and Close Combat
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Superpower
- Dragonite with Dragon Breath and Hurricane
Note: Yveltal with Sucker Punch and Focus Blast will do well once they are available
Nidoking Counters
- Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power
Garchomp Counters
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard
- Articuno with Ice Shard and Ice Beam
- Alolan Ninetails with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)
- Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace
And the Pokémon in May 2021 Giovanni will be Shadow Moltres. Win and you’ll get a chance to catch this powerful Pokémon and add it to your team. Here’s the best Shadow Moltres counters in Pokémon GO for May 2021.
Shadow Moltres Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Golem with Mud Shot and Stone Edge
So that’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for May 2021.
- This article was updated on:April 30th, 2021