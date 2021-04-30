Pokémon GO – How to Find and Beat Giovanni (May 2021)

While he may have taken a bit of a break last month, the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni is back at full force in Pokémon GO for May 2021. If you didn’t get a chance to catch Shadow Zapdos you will have another opportunity soon, but for now it’s time to move onto Shadow Moltres. To helpyou get him here’s how to find and beat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss in Pokémon GO for May 2021.

How to Find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni

There’s a couple of things you have to do before you can actually fight and beat Giovanni. In order to begin the battle you will need a Super Rocket Radar, which can be gained by completing the ‘The Higher they Fly’ Special Research quest. There was a set of Timed Research for April as well, but that has expired. However, there will be a new quest for May 2021 so we will update here when that is available.

Once you have the Super Rocket Radar just equip it and you’ll begin your search ffor the Team GO Rocket Boss. If you use the Radar you can see a few places where he might show up, or he could appear right next to you or in a balloon. Some of the Stops highlighted by the Radar might have impostors, so either flee or fight them as you wish then continue the search. Eventually you’ll find him and the fight can begin, so let’s break down the best counters against Giovanni and his Pokémon team.

How to Beat Giovanni in April 2021

Giovanni’s team doesn’t change often, but it can be a real challenge either way. The final prize is a Shadow Moltres, so be sure to use the best counters so you can add it to your collection.

Giovanni Counters

May 2021 is just like other months with Giovanni starting with Persian.

Persian Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Next you’ll need counters against either Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp.

Kangaskhan Counters

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Machamp with Counter and Close Combat

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Superpower

Dragonite with Dragon Breath and Hurricane

Note: Yveltal with Sucker Punch and Focus Blast will do well once they are available

Nidoking Counters

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Garchomp Counters

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard

Articuno with Ice Shard and Ice Beam

Alolan Ninetails with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace

And the Pokémon in May 2021 Giovanni will be Shadow Moltres. Win and you’ll get a chance to catch this powerful Pokémon and add it to your team. Here’s the best Shadow Moltres counters in Pokémon GO for May 2021.

Shadow Moltres Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Golem with Mud Shot and Stone Edge

So that’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for May 2021.

