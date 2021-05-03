Pokémon GO – Luminous Legends X Research Rewards (Timed, Today Menu)

The Season of Legends is heading into one of its biggest events yet with Luminous Legends X in Pokémon GO. This 2 week long celebration will introduce Xerneas and many other Fairy and Dragon-type species for the very first time. And one of the ways you’ll catch these rare creatures is via the new Timed Research which will appear on your Today Menu at the start of the event. To help you complete all of the tasks and get them all, here are the Luminous Legends X Research Rewards for Pokémon GO.

Luminous Legends X Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below you’ll find a full list of all of the tasks needed to complete for the Luminous Legends X Timed Research quest. Each step of the way offers players special rewards, so completing them all will give you a nice boost to your Dex and item inventory. There is a time limit on this though, which is why it’s on the Today Menu in the Research window and not Special. So try to get it done within the time limit or the rewards will be gone forever.

Note: If the Pokémon encounter is tagged with (S) then it can be shiny. Also we will be updating as the tasks and rewards come in from players across the globe. Check back for updates as we are able to make them.

Stage 1 of 7

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – Jigglypuff encounter (S)

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Bagon encounter (S)

Catch 7 Fairy-type Pokémon – Clefairy encounter (S)

Rewards: 750 XP and 15 Great Balls

Stage 2 of 7

Earn 7 hearts with your buddy – 5 Razz Berries

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – Dratini encounter (S)

Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon – Marill encounter (S)

Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Rocket Radar

Stage 3 of 7

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 5 Hyper Potions

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader – 3 Max Revives

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader – 3 Max Potions

Rewards: 750 XP and a Super Rocket Radar

Stage 4 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 5 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 6 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 7 of 7

TBD

Rewards:

And that was all of the Luminous Legends X Research Rewards along with the tasks needed to complete it in Pokémon GO.