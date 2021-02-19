Pokémon GO – How To Catch Snorlax (Kanto Tour Collection Challenge)

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event is in full swing and the celebration continues for the following week in many ways. One of those will be the Collection Challenges that task players with catching various Pokémon species to gain rewards. And among those species are some truly tough to catch characters, such as Snorlax. To help out we’ve broken down how to catch Snorlax for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges, and how to get shiny Snorlax as well.

How to Catch Snorlax

Unlike a large portion of the original 150 Pokémon, Snorlax will not be spawning regularly in the wild for the Kanto event. While you may get lucky and find one either on Saturday or during the extra week you have to complete the Collection Challenges, during the actual day of the Kanto Tour he will only be a guaranteed catch through one method: completing the Timed and Special Research.

We break down the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research tasks and rewards right here, so check it out for the full list. Snorlax is offered on stage 5 as a reward for the three tasks. He’s also offered to non-ticketed players as a part of the Defeat All Challengers Timed Research. Stage 4 has a “Power up Pokémon 5 times” task that rewards a Snorlax encounter. Complete and redeem these while the Collection Challenge is still live in order to check the Snorlax box and get one step closer to completing the whole set. But what if you want a shiny Snorlax?

How to Get Shiny Snorlax

Unfortunately the journey toward catching a shiny Snorlax might be a longer one for most players. Since Snorlax is not appearing in the wild very often during the event you only have a few methods for catching him. The Special and Timed Research tasks above offer one method, but thankfully there is another. A GO Tour Challenger will be using Snorlax as his first combatant, making it highly likely that that’s the one you catch after the battle.

We break down how to beat GO Tour Challengers in a separate guide, so use that to beat them as many times as you can. This won’t count for the Collection Challenge, but encountering Snorlax here will give you more chances at catching a shiny. Otherwise you’ll have to wait and encounter more in the wild or through research or raids later on. The more you encounter, the better chance you end up with shiny Snorlax in your Pokédex.

And that’s how to catch Snorlax for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges, and how to get shiny Snorlax as well.