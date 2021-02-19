Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ‘Defeat All Challengers’ Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

While there’s a ton of Special Research tied to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, most of that is locked behind the paid ticket. However, everyone gets to take part in the Timed Research, titled “Defeat All Challengers”. This quest will have you battling the new GO Tour Challengers as well as accomplishing some other objectives. There’s some great rewards in it for you if you complete it though. So here’s the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto “Defeat All Challengers” Timed Research guid with all the tasks and rewards.

GO Tour: Kanto ‘Defeat All Challengers’ Timed Research Guide

Below are the four stages of the “Defeat All Challengers” Timed Research, with the tasks and rewards for each step of the way. You only have 12 hours to complete this, starting Saturday, February 20th at 9am and continuing until 9pm in your local time zone. We have put together a guide on beating the GO Tour Challengers so check that out if you need help battling them.

Stage 1 of 4

Catch 20 Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 3 Time – 15 Great Balls

Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers – Eevee encounter

Rewards: 5 Super Potions, 20 Eevee Candy, and 5 Revive

Stage 2 of 4

Evolve 3 Pokémon – 500 XP

Power up Pokémon 3 Times – 500 Stardust

Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers – 500 XP

Rewards: 3 Max Potions, a Sinnoh Stone, and 3 Max Revive

Stage 3 of 4

TBD

Rewards: TBD

Stage 4 of 4

TBD

Rewards: TBD

And that’s the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto “Defeat All Challengers” Timed Research guid, including all the tasks and rewards. And for all the other stuff going on with the Kanto Tour event be sure to check out our many other guides. We’ll be covering the Collection Challenges, Special Research, and much more. But the event doesn’t stop on Saturday, there’s still the Kanto Celebration continuing for the rest of the week so watch for more on that as well.