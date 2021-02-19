Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto – How to Beat GO Tour Challengers

Many challenges during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event center around the GO Tour Challengers. These foes appear at Poké Stops the same way Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders do. But the fight is a bit more friendly and offers lots of unique rewards for players. But to get them you have to win the battle. Here’s how to beat GO Tour Challengers during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event.

How to Beat GO Tour Challengers

Before we get to the individual GO Tour Challenger’s team lineups and counters against them there’s some quick tips for how to beat them that are universal. First, switching Pokémon will cause them to pause their attacks for a couple of seconds. Maximize the benefit of this by putting your first Pokémon in the second or third spot in your team then immediately switch to them to get some free attacks in. And since these guys won’t use their shields you should focus on hitting them with as many charged attacks as you can, which will also pause their attacks. Using these two methods you can beat them quickly by chaining attacks together.

Each fight with a GO Tour Challenger can be unique, depending on which you encounter. In total there are 8 different Challengers, each with their own team lineup of Pokémon. You’ll know which they have based on what they say before the battle begins, so we have broken them down below, along with some counters to use against them. Unfortunately, unlike with Team GO Rocket Grunts, beating the Challengers does not let you catch their Pokémon.

Note: While we know the team lineups we are still collecting the taglines they use. Check back for updates as the event unfolds.

GO Tour Challenger 1 – “TBD”

Persian Counters: Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp, or other Fighting

Dragonair Counters: Rayquaza, Salamence, Palkia, or other Dragon

Ninetales Counters: Rampardos, Kyogre, Terrakion, or other Water/Rock



GO Tour Challenger 2 – “TBD”

Charmander Counters: Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, or other Rock

Charmeleon Counters: See above

Charizard Counters: See above



GO Tour Challenger 3 – “TBD”

Snorlax Counters: Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp, or other Fighting

Clefable Counters: Metagross, Dialga, Roserade, or other Poison/Steel

Wigglytuff Counters: Metagross, Dialga, Roserade, or other Poison/Steel



GO Tour Challenger 4 – “TBD”

Flying Pikachu Counters: Excadrill, Garchomp, Groudon, or other Ground

Pikachu Counters: See above

Mimikyu Costume Pikachu Counters: See above



GO Tour Challenger 5 – “TBD”

Geodude Counters: Kyogre, Kingler, Swampert, or other Water

Graveler Counters: See above

Onix Counters: See above



GO Tour Challenger 6 – “TBD”

Gloom Counters: Mewtwo, Reshiram, Chandelure, or other Psychic/Fire

Butterfree Counters: Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, or other Rock

Victreebel Counters: Mewtwo, Reshiram, Chandelure, or other Psychic/Fire



GO Tour Challenger 7 – “TBD”

Nidoran (male) Counters: Mewtwo, Alakazam, Espeon, or other Psychic

Koffing Counters: See above

Gengar Counters: See Above



GO Tour Challenger 8 – “TBD”

Flareon Counters: Rampardos, Kyogre, Terrakion, or other Water/Rock

Vaporeon Counters: Zekrom, Raikou, Roserade, or other Electric/Grass

Jolteon Counters: Excadrill, Groudon, Rhyperior, or other Ground



And that’s how to beat GO Tour Challengers during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event. Just look at their team lineup based on the phrase they say before combat begins then choose a team of the best counters you have. They shouldn’t be the toughest foes so don’t stress too much and just try to mix it up if you have any trouble.