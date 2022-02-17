Pokemon GO: How to Change Your Name

Pokemon Go is still insanely popular years after its initial release. Coming out in 2016, your taste in nicknames may have changed a bit since then, and you’re now itching for a new name to put on your profile.

Following our handy guide, you’ll be able to find the easiest out How to Change Your Name in Pokemon Go!

Gotta Rename Em All!

The first thing that you’ll want to do is Open Pokemon Go, by pressing the icon on your mobile device. After opening the game, allow it to load up, and once that happens, you’ll want to press the PokeBall on the bottom of your screen.

You’ll be able to see all of your different options once the PokeBall has been pressed, and from here, you’ll want to select Settings. It may look like a Gear icon on the right-hand side of your screen. Once in settings, scroll down for a while and you’ll see a button that says Change Nickname. Clicking on this option will allow you to change your Nickname, although there are only a set number of times that you can do this. There is no confirmed amount, but it seems that you can change your Nickname up to 5 times before it tells you that can no longer change your nickname.

To summarize this in an easier way

Open Pokemon Go

Press on the PokeBall at the bottom of your screen

Press the gear icon for settings, located on the right-hand side of your screen

Scroll down until you see Change Nickname

Select this option

Enter your new nickname

Press Enter

With your new name, you are now ready to begin your adventure anew with a new screen name, which your friends and family will be able to see as well!

Being able to explore the real world and finding Pokemon to catch in the wild is an extremely addicting hobby to take part in. Being able to battle and control gyms, and find uber-powerful Pokemon to take down is exhilarating still to this day, and a great way to get out and active in the world around you. Customizing your avatar in fresh threads can also give you a great reason to check the game out if you haven’t been an avid Pokemon Go player for a while, and give you new reasons to explore your local neighborhood, or get together with friends and take down some gyms in the bigger city. Have fun, be safe, and do your best to catch ’em all!