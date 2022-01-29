Pokemon Go: How to Get Free Pokemon Legends Arceus Survey Corps Outfit

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now on Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon Go players can claim a free Survey Corps outfit from the new game. The Survey Corps outfit is the default outfit that players wear at the start of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, sporting the logo of the Galaxy Expedition Team. It’s a cool-looking outfit that is available to all Pokemon Go players, and it’s a great way to celebrate the launch of the latest title. Here’s how to get the Survey Corps outfit from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus Outfit in Pokemon Go

To claim the Survey Corps outfit from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in Pokemon Go, tap on your avatar in the bottom left corner of the screen and then navigate to the Style section. You will find the Survey Corps outfit in the Tops section and the hat in the Hats section. There’s a male version and a female version, and both are available completely for free just like other promotional Pokemon Go items.

New Avatar Item alert! To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, new avatar items inspired by the main characters’ outfits will be available to all Trainers! pic.twitter.com/0jAk7RCDW6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 27, 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a highly-anticipated title for Pokemon fans, and it seems to deviate from the traditional formula in some interesting ways. The game has a larger focus on exploration, allowing players to catch Pokemon in multiple wide-open areas throughout the Hisui region. It also seems to have some interesting connections to Diamond and Pearl since it’s a prequel to those games that sends players to familiar locales like Mt. Coronet.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus releasing today on Nintendo Switch and plenty of Pokemon Go events taking place in the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time for Pokemon fans. Be sure to mark your calendar with the dates for upcoming Raids and Spotlight Hours, as well as upcoming events like Tour: Johto.

