Pokemon Go: How to Get Free Pokemon Legends Arceus Survey Corps Outfit

Unlock this outfit from the Hisui region in Pokemon Go.

January 28th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Pokemon-Go-Legends-Arceus-Survey-Corps-Outfit

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now on Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon Go players can claim a free Survey Corps outfit from the new game. The Survey Corps outfit is the default outfit that players wear at the start of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, sporting the logo of the Galaxy Expedition Team. It’s a cool-looking outfit that is available to all Pokemon Go players, and it’s a great way to celebrate the launch of the latest title. Here’s how to get the Survey Corps outfit from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus Outfit in Pokemon Go

To claim the Survey Corps outfit from Pokemon Legends: Arceus in Pokemon Go, tap on your avatar in the bottom left corner of the screen and then navigate to the Style section. You will find the Survey Corps outfit in the Tops section and the hat in the Hats section. There’s a male version and a female version, and both are available completely for free just like other promotional Pokemon Go items.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a highly-anticipated title for Pokemon fans, and it seems to deviate from the traditional formula in some interesting ways. The game has a larger focus on exploration, allowing players to catch Pokemon in multiple wide-open areas throughout the Hisui region. It also seems to have some interesting connections to Diamond and Pearl since it’s a prequel to those games that sends players to familiar locales like Mt. Coronet.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus releasing today on Nintendo Switch and plenty of Pokemon Go events taking place in the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time for Pokemon fans. Be sure to mark your calendar with the dates for upcoming Raids and Spotlight Hours, as well as upcoming events like Tour: Johto.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Go Remote Paid Pass How to Get Free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO (February 2022)
Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go are very useful tools. Since their origin in 2020, players have used these passes...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go February 2022 Raid Schedule Pokemon GO February 2022 Raid Schedule: Mega Raids, 5-Star Raids, and More
With so many legendary Pokemon to keep track of, here is your best guide to the February 2022 Raid schedule.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go February Spotlight Hour Schedule Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Schedule (February 2022)
Here are all of the Pokemon that will have a Spotlight Hour in February along with their bonuses.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go 5th Anniversary Pokemon Go February 2022: Tour Johto, Raid Hours, and more
February is jam-packing with Pokemon Go updates. Here is your sneak preview!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy