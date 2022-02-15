It has just been revealed that Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh will make an appearance at the upcoming Tour: Johto Event in Pokemon Go. These two legendary Pokemon from the Gen II Johto region are back along with multiple other Johto Pokemon. This is the first time that Apex Shadow Pokemon are appearing in Pokemon Go. The question is, can Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh be Shiny?

Can Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh Be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh cannot be Shiny. Team Go Rocket have never captured and turned legendary Shiny Pokemon into Shadow Pokemon, and with the announcement of Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh, it looks like that trend will continue.

While this is sad news, the good news is that both regular versions of Lugia and Ho-Oh will be Shiny during the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Event. Depending on if you pick the Gold or Silver versions, Shiny Ho-Oh will have an increased drop rate for Gold and Shiny Lugia will have an increased drop rate for Silver.

Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go

When it comes to Tour: Johto, there is a lot to be excited about. One of the biggest surprises is the new addition of Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. And let me tell you, from the looks of them, they will be serious meta contenders with their new abilities.

As Trainers progress through the Master Research line, they will encounter both Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia and be able to capture them. Both Apex Shadow versions of Lugia and Ho-Oh are not only stronger, once they are purified, they become even more strong. Here is everything we know so far about Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia:

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh : Apex Shadow Ho-Oh knows Sacred Fire+, a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is purified, Sacred Fire+ will change to Sacred Fire++. Sacred Fire+ : Trainer Battles: 130 power, Gyms and raids: 135 power Sacred Fire++ : Trainer Battles: 130 power, Gyms and raids: 155 power

: Apex Shadow Ho-Oh knows Sacred Fire+, a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is purified, Sacred Fire+ will change to Sacred Fire++. Apex Shadow Lugia : Apex Shadow Lugia knows Aeroblast+, which is a stronger version of Aeroblast. When Apex Shadow Lugia is purified, Aeroblast+ will change to Aeroblast++. Sacred Aeroblast+ : Trainer Battles: 170 power, Gyms and raids: 200 power Sacred Aeroblast++ : Trainer Battles: 170 power, Gyms and raids: 225 power

: Apex Shadow Lugia knows Aeroblast+, which is a stronger version of Aeroblast. When Apex Shadow Lugia is purified, Aeroblast+ will change to Aeroblast++.

And there you have it, Shiny Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh don’t exist in Pokemon Go (still crossing our fingers), but they are very exciting nonetheless and regular Ho-Oh and Lugia are Shiny. As always, for more Pokemon Go news and guides, check out our Pokemon Go guides page.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.