Pokémon GO – How to Evolve Nosepass into Probopass

The Searching for Legends event has begun giving Pokémon GO players a chance at Shiny Nosepass and an opportunity to get a few regulars for their collection. While the Compass Pokémon might seem like it can’t evolve when you view it, there is a second and more powerful form called Probopass. But the evolve button won’t appear all the time. Here’s how to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon GO, which is helpful if you want Shiny Probopass.

How to Evolve Nosepass into Probopass

Evolving Nosepass into Probopass requires two things, which is odd since most evolutions in Pokémon GO usually just need some Candy. You still need Candy, 50 Nosepass Candy to be specific, but one more thing must be in palce to get your new Probopass, whether shiny or not. That thing is a Magnetic Lure active on a nearby Poké Stop.

You likely have gotten one of these as a reward for a research quest before, or have one in your inventory from some other means. You will also receive on as a reward for completing Stage 7 of the Searching for Legends Timed Research. If you don’t have one or can’t finish the quest you need to either corrdinate with a friend who has one, find one randomly active, or buy one from the in-game shop. Once you have the Magnetic Lure just head to a Poké Stop and attach it by tapping the lure space above the image then select the Magnetic Lure.

Once active on the Stop you should see the Evolve button appear when you view Nosepass in the Pokémon menu. If not try to get closer. You still need the 50 Nosepass Candy but nothing else is needed beyond this so you should be all set. If you have Shiny Nosepass you might want to use that just to get an even rarer Pokémon.

And that’s to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon GO.