Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Tasks and Rewards (Timed Research, Today Menu)

The Searching for Legends Timed Research quest is unlocking for Pokémon GO players all around the world today and tomorrow. This new objective offers players a chance at multiple Nosepass encounters and other rewards as part of the latest event. But to get them all you need to complete a series of tasks before the timer runs out on your Today menu. So here’s the Pokémon GO Searching for Legends tasks and rewards to help you complete the new Timed Research.
Searching for Legends Tasks and Rewards
Below are all of the tasks and rewards for the new Searching for Legends Timed Research quest in Pokémon GO. The fofcus of this event is on Nosepass, which has been released in Shiny form to coincide with the celebration. Be sure to get all the encounters you can if you want to end up with Shiny Nosepass before he becomes even tougher to catch.
Stage 1 of 6
- Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon – 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon – 8 Poké Balls
Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 100 XP
Stage 2 of 6
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Magnemite encounter
- Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokémon – Magnemite encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Magnemite encounter
Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 200 XP
Stage 3 of 6
- Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon – 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon – 8 Poké Balls
Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 300 XP
Stage 4 of 6
- Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt – Stunfisk encounter
Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 400 XP
Stage 5 of 6
- Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon – 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon – 8 Poké Balls
Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 500 XP
Stage 6 of 6
- Make 3 Curveball Throws – Baltoy encounter
- Make 6 Curveball Throws – Ferroseed encounter
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row – Forretress encounter
Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 600 XP
And that’s the Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Timed Research tasks and rewards. Just keep an eye on it in your Today menu to make sure you complete it before the time runs out. For info on that and everything else going on during the event see our full guide.