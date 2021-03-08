Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Tasks and Rewards (Timed Research, Today Menu)

The Searching for Legends Timed Research quest is unlocking for Pokémon GO players all around the world today and tomorrow. This new objective offers players a chance at multiple Nosepass encounters and other rewards as part of the latest event. But to get them all you need to complete a series of tasks before the timer runs out on your Today menu. So here’s the Pokémon GO Searching for Legends tasks and rewards to help you complete the new Timed Research.

Searching for Legends Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the tasks and rewards for the new Searching for Legends Timed Research quest in Pokémon GO. The fofcus of this event is on Nosepass, which has been released in Shiny form to coincide with the celebration. Be sure to get all the encounters you can if you want to end up with Shiny Nosepass before he becomes even tougher to catch.

Stage 1 of 6

Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon – 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon – 8 Poké Balls

Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 100 XP

Stage 2 of 6

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Magnemite encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokémon – Magnemite encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Magnemite encounter

Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 200 XP

Stage 3 of 6

Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon – 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon – 8 Poké Balls

Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 300 XP

Stage 4 of 6

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt – Stunfisk encounter

Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 400 XP

Stage 5 of 6

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon – 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon – 8 Poké Balls

Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 500 XP

Stage 6 of 6

Make 3 Curveball Throws – Baltoy encounter

Make 6 Curveball Throws – Ferroseed encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row – Forretress encounter

Rewards: Nosepass encounter and 600 XP

And that’s the Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Timed Research tasks and rewards. Just keep an eye on it in your Today menu to make sure you complete it before the time runs out. For info on that and everything else going on during the event see our full guide.