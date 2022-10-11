Pokemon GO: Is the Dratini Community Day Classic Research Story Worth It?

Niantic just announced a new Community Day for this November, taking place Saturday, November 5th, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and players might wonder whether it will be worth it this time. After gathering the critical information, we can assure you that this Pokemon GO event is undoubtedly worth it. Read on to find out exactly why the new Community day is worth your time and the essential details you need to know.

Why Should Players Participate in Dratini Community Day?

First, you can probably tell by the name that this Community Day revolves around the beloved Pokemon, Dratini. Players who partake in this day will have an increased chance to catch this Pokemon, considering it will appear more in the wild. Also, there will be a 1/25 chance of the Dratini being found to be shiny, increasing your chance of snagging this rare form.

It is also important to note that during the time frame of 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, players will have the opportunity to evolve from Dragonite to Dragonair to get a featured attack, “Draco Meteor.” This ability isn’t the most ground-breaking attack, but it is still worth adding to your collection of abilities.

Ticket Details

For just 1 dollar players can access the Dratini Community Day Classic, exclusive to those who pay the fee. It isn’t known yet when these tickets will go live, but rest assured that it will be announced very shortly, and those interested should keep an eye out for information from Niantic. It is important to note that these tickets are nonrefundable and are finalized once the transaction is complete.

Community Day Bonuses

It wouldn’t be a Community Day without some bonuses handed to the players. All bonuses we know of include:

3x Catch Stardust

Lure modules and Incense activated will last for a time frame of 3 hours.

5 snapshots for a surprise.

It isn’t clear what the surprise will be when it comes to snapshots, so it looks like players will have to wait and see when this Community Day begins on November 5th, 2022.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.