Pokemon GO: Is the Mudkip Community Day Ticket Worth It?

Should you experience the Mudkip Community Day Special Research or not?

April 9th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Pokemon-GO-Mudkip-min

There is a brand new Mudkip Community Day in Pokemon GO and you might be asking yourself if the event ticket is worth it. To quickly recap, everything in the Mudkip Community Day is free except for the Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research Story. This Special Research Story will highlight Mudkip and is essential to any good Community Day in Pokemon GO. So, without further adieu, here is everything you need to know in order to decide if you should purchase the ticket for the Mudkip Community Day.

Mudkip Community Day Schedule

The Mudkip Community Day is kicking off on Sunday, April 10, at 2:00 p.m. local time and will last until 5:00 p.m. local time. That means that you only have three hours to soak in everything the Mudkip Community Day has to offer, which is a lot. There will be active bonuses, a chance to catch the entire shiny Mudkip family, and more.

Is the Mudkip Community Day Ticket Worth It?

The Mudkip Community Day ticket is only US$0.99. As previously mentioned, everything available during the event is free of charge to enjoy, but if you want the Mudkip exclusive Special Research Story, you’ll need to spend the dollar. The Special Research Story is called “Memories of Mudkip.” A dollar is hardly anything when you think about it and if you really love Pokemon GO or just want to see what the Mudkip Special Research Story will give you, it is worth it.

It isn’t explicitly clear what the Mudkip Special Research Story will give Trainers as of writing this, but you can be sure that it will give you access to catching and celebrating more Mudkip.

What to Do During Mudkip Community Day?

There is a lot happening in the Mudkip Community Day three-hour time span. If you are focused on catching and filling out your shiny collect, be sure to use lures and incense to catch as many shiny Mudkips, Marshtomps, and Swamperts as possible.

If you aren’t as interested in Mudkip, the bonuses active during the event should be enough to draw you in. Not only are there 30 free Ultra Balls up for grabs, but there are also Increased Spawns, 3x Catch XP, 3-Hour Incense, and 3-Hour Lures. These bonuses apply to every Pokemon, not just Mudkip. Enjoy the Mudkip Community Day and Mudkip Memories Special Research. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Pokemon Go
PSA: Get Better Free Daily Box Items in Pokemon GO With This Simple Trick
Mudkip Community Day in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO Mudkip Community Day: Bonuses, Shiny Rates, Research, and More
Shiny Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO: Can Alolan Marowak Be Shiny?
Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO: Can Salandit and Salazzle Be Shiny?
Trending on AOTF
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Custom Characters Aren’t Available in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
MLB The Show 22 Review
Lego Star Wars Missing character
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is Missing a Fan-Favorite Character
Starfield
More Leaked Starfield Screenshots Surface Online