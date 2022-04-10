Pokemon GO: Is the Mudkip Community Day Ticket Worth It?

There is a brand new Mudkip Community Day in Pokemon GO and you might be asking yourself if the event ticket is worth it. To quickly recap, everything in the Mudkip Community Day is free except for the Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research Story. This Special Research Story will highlight Mudkip and is essential to any good Community Day in Pokemon GO. So, without further adieu, here is everything you need to know in order to decide if you should purchase the ticket for the Mudkip Community Day.

Mudkip Community Day Schedule

The Mudkip Community Day is kicking off on Sunday, April 10, at 2:00 p.m. local time and will last until 5:00 p.m. local time. That means that you only have three hours to soak in everything the Mudkip Community Day has to offer, which is a lot. There will be active bonuses, a chance to catch the entire shiny Mudkip family, and more.

Is the Mudkip Community Day Ticket Worth It?

The Mudkip Community Day ticket is only US$0.99. As previously mentioned, everything available during the event is free of charge to enjoy, but if you want the Mudkip exclusive Special Research Story, you’ll need to spend the dollar. The Special Research Story is called “Memories of Mudkip.” A dollar is hardly anything when you think about it and if you really love Pokemon GO or just want to see what the Mudkip Special Research Story will give you, it is worth it.

It isn’t explicitly clear what the Mudkip Special Research Story will give Trainers as of writing this, but you can be sure that it will give you access to catching and celebrating more Mudkip.

What to Do During Mudkip Community Day?

There is a lot happening in the Mudkip Community Day three-hour time span. If you are focused on catching and filling out your shiny collect, be sure to use lures and incense to catch as many shiny Mudkips, Marshtomps, and Swamperts as possible.

If you aren’t as interested in Mudkip, the bonuses active during the event should be enough to draw you in. Not only are there 30 free Ultra Balls up for grabs, but there are also Increased Spawns, 3x Catch XP, 3-Hour Incense, and 3-Hour Lures. These bonuses apply to every Pokemon, not just Mudkip. Enjoy the Mudkip Community Day and Mudkip Memories Special Research. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.