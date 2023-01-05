Pokemon GO: Mega Salamence Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses, And Resistances

With the Twinkling Fantasy event starting soon in Pokemon GO, gamers will have the chance to challenge the powerful Mega Salamence for the first time. As one of the most powerful Dragon-type Pokemon currently available in the game, players will want to ensure that they’ve got the proper team to challenge this Mega-Monster.

However, what kind of team should players prepare before jumping into battle against this particular Pokemon? Coming into this battle with the wrong team is going to leave players burned, so let us find out who the best Pokemon to put Mega Salamence on ice happens to be.

Pokemon GO Mega Salamence Raid Schedule

For Trainers hoping to flex their battle muscles against this particular Pokemon, they’ll need to check out their local gyms from January 10 at 10:00am until January 18 at 10:00am Local Time. Players hoping to gather as many of these Pokemon as possible will have a little over a week to make this happen, so start hoarding Remote Raid Passes as soon as possible to recruit some friends to this battle.

Can Mega Salamence Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

For trainers hoping to add not only a powerful Pokemon to their team, but one with an alternate color scheme, the immediate question of can Mega Salamence be Shiny may come to mind. While Bagon and crew have been in the game for quite some time, there is a chance that they may not have their Shiny version in the game.

Thankfully, for those on the hunt through this Raid Circuit, gamers will be happy to know that the Shiny Version of Mega Salamence is available on Day One. No need to wait and see if this particular monster will show up in the future, as they are readily available to be captured at the end of an encounter.

While Trainers may not be able to see if the Mega Salamence is Shiny right away, they’ll see it almost immediately after a battle, as the encounter screen is where the Shiny version will appear. As a green-tinted creature, this is one of the more apparent Shiny Pokemon available, and players can also verify by a flash of stars at the start of the encounter, as well as an icon next to their name to show that they are Shiny.

Mega Salamence Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

As gamers jump into this battle, the first thing they’ll need to ensure is that they’ve got the best team around to bring this one down. Mega Salamence packs quite a punch, but as a Dragon/Flying-type, they have a few weaknesses that players will be able to exploit to their advantage. Let’s find out the best types to bring to the battle, and what they’re weak and strong against.

Mega Salamence Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Fighting

Bug

Fire

Water

Ground – 39%

Grass – 39%

Mega Salamence Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Ice – 256% Damage Taken

Rock

Dragon

Fairy

Gamers will want to make sure that their Ice-type Pokemon are in tip-top shape before jumping into this battle, especially with the power that Mega Salamence brings to the table. Bring these Pokemon to the battle to make sure that you and your friends will come out on top with a new Dragon-type Pokemon.

Best Counters For Mega Salamence

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Mega Glalie Frost Breath Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Avalugg Ice Fang Avalanche

Now that Trainers are prepared and ready to take on this particular Pokemon, gamers should get hyped up and excited to get their new favorite Mega Pokemon added to the team. Alongside this particular monster, there are plenty of new Pokemon that will be coming out of the woodwork during this event period.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023