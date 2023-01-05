Pokemon GO: Twinkling Fantasy Event – Schedule, Bonuses & Everything You Need To Know

It looks like a new event is on the horizon for Pokemon GO Trainers, as Twinkling Fantasy starts very shortly. Alongside the debut of a new Mega Pokemon, players will have plenty of chances to capture powerful Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon.

But, when does this event start, and what do players have to look forward to when it comes to spawns, bonuses, and Raid Battles? Let’s dive in and find out who Trainers will be found in the wild, and what sort of excitement lies ahead for gamers in the coming weeks! It won’t be a fantasy when players can finally find some rare monsters in the wild.

Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy Schedule & Bonuses

Players hoping to jump into the excitement will want to ensure they’ve cleared some time starting on January 10 at 8:00am Local Time. This event runs until January 16 at 10:00pm Local Time, giving gamers a great opportunity to get out into the world to find some excellent new companions.

Alongside a long runtime, players can also expect some fantastic bonuses to help them along on their journey, including:

x2 XP for Captures with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Additional Candy for Captures with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Increased Candy XL’s chances for Captures with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy Spawns and Debuts

Gamers hoping to gather a team of Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon will have a blast with this event since the primary focus is on these particular types of monsters. Alongside the standard Pokemon that show up in the wild, gamers will see an enhanced spawn rate for these particular Pocket Monsters, with some even having a chance to be Shiny:

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Dratini

Togetic

Marill

Ralts

Vibrava

Bagon

Deino

Dedenne

Goomy

Noibat

And for those hoping to showcase their power against a Mega-powerful Pokemon, there is a new Dragon in town to terrorize those who are not prepared. Mega Salamence is making its Pokemon GO debut alongside this event, so make sure to prepare yourself before the battle.

Raids During Twinkling Fantasy in Pokemon GO

Alongside the debut of Mega Salamence, players can also challenge any of these monsters around their local neighborhood Gyms. There is an excellent smattering of Pokemon available during this event, including:

1-Star Raids

Jigglypuff

Marill

Axew

Deino

3-Star Raids

Mawile

Druddigon

Dedenne

5-Star Raids

Zekrom

Mega Raids

Mega Salamence

Gamers will want to ensure that they’ve cleared some extra space from their bag, or purchase more storage space to keep all of their new Pokemon safe and cozy. Alongside this event, players have a new Community Day to look forward to, as well as so many more events throughout 2023. While the New Year’s Event may have kicked off a stellar start, it looks like things will only get better from here.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023