Pokémon GO – Reshiram Counters, How to Beat Reshiram

The fire-breathing Legendary dragon returns to Pokémon GO this December.

December 5th, 2021 by Connor Christie

Reshiram-Counters-Pokemon-GO

This month in Pokémon GO, Reshiram returns alongside other Unova Legendary Pokémon for a set of challenging 5-Star Raid Battles. This Fire/Dragon-type Legendary can take up to five players to beat, so you’ll need to team up and know the best counters to take it down.

It will also be the first opportunity players have to get their hands on a Shiny Reshiram, which has not been available in the game before. Niantic has revealed that in a full group of 20 taking on a Raid Battle, at least one player will secure a Shiny, so finding a large group for the Raid will only help your chances.

Best Counters for Reshiram in Pokémon GO

With Reshiram’s Fire/Dragon typing, the best option to counter is to go with another Dragon or a Ground or Rock-type to tackle the Legendary Pokémon. Also, with the sheer power of Reshiram, it’s a good call to bring along any Legendary Pokémon you have of those super-effective offensive types to hit as hard as possible.

zekrom-and-reshiram

Rayquaza, Terrakion and Groudon is the perfect trio for taking on Reshiram. With their high offensive stats, good typing, and a potent arsenal of moves, any of these three thrown into a team are sure to give you a helping hand. Flygon is a dark horse contender for the best counter to Reshiram through its dual Dragon/Ground typing, both hitting Reshiram for good damage. Unfortunately, Flygon will feel any Dragon-type attacks just as much as its opponent, so it’s not all plain sailing.

Best Movesets to Beat Reshiram

Dragon Counters

Rayquaza – Dragon Tail / Outrage
Palkia – Dragon Tail / Draco Meteor
Flygon – Dragon Tail / Earthquake

Rock Counters

Terrakion – Smack Down / Rock Slide
Tyranitar – Smack Down / Stone Edge
Rhypeior – Smack Down / Stone Edge

Ground Counters

Groudon – Mud Shot / Earthquake
Landorus – Mud Shot / Earth Power
Excadrill – Mud Slap / Earthquake

Can Reshiram be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

As we mentioned earlier, Reshiram can finally appear as Shiny in the world of Pokémon GO. Along with other Legendary fifth-generation Pokémon Zekrom and Kyurum, Shiny Reshiram has been added into the game for 5-Star Raids this month.

While both Reshiram and Zekrom Raid Battle’s will be available throughout the world of Pokémon GO for the whole month, they’ll be particularly prominent during special Raid Hours from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on December 1, 8, and 15. Each of the Legendary Pokémon will be more widely available throughout this time, giving you a chance to prepare a team and head out to hunt a Shiny Reshiram.

For more on Pokémon GO, see our full schedule for the upcoming Spotlight Hour Pokemon this month. Or, if you’re still wondering how to get your Hoopa Unbound following the end of the Season of Mischief, check out our guide on doing just that.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.

