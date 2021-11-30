How to Get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go

As the Season of Mischief comes to an end in Pokémon GO, Hoopa Unbound will finally be available to players waiting to turn their Hoopa into a much more powerful form. Compared to the regular version of Hoopa, Hoopa Unbound has a massive increase in both its CP and overall stats and ranks as one of the most powerful Legendary Pokémon in the game.

In this guide, we’ll break down how to get your hands on your own Hoopa Unbound. If you still haven’t got Hoopa in its original form, check out our guide on catching the Pokémon before reading on.

How to Get Hoopa Unbound

Before changing your Hoopa’s form, you’ll need to make sure you’ve completed the second task of the Mischief Unbound Special Research task. You should have access to this objective provided you completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research task, but if not, you can purchase a ticket from the shop for $4.99.

If you have Hoopa and have completed the second step in the Mischief Unbound Special Research task, you’ll be able to transform into Hoopa Unbound with 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust. To change the form, select the Pokémon, and if all the objectives are met, you’ll have the option to transform into Hoopa Unbound in the same way you would usually evolve Pokémon. You can change back to Hoopa’s original form at any time with 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

How to Get Hoopa Candy

Collecting 50 Hoopa Candy to transform into the Unbound form isn’t exactly a walk in the park, but there is a method. For completing the third and final step in the Mischief Unbound Special Research task, you’ll be rewarded with not only 50 Hoopa Candy but also the 10,000 Stardust required for the form change.

