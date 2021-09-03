Pokemon Go: Season of Mischief Spawns, Eggs, and Mega Evolution Bonuses

The Season of Mischief has officially begun in Pokemon Go, and that means there are new regional spawns, egg Pokemon, and Mega Evolution bonuses. This season will bring many exciting changes to the game, including the long-awaited introduction of the psychic/ghost type Pokemon, Hoopa. As always, there will be several spotlight hours and special research tasks for players to enjoy this season as well. Here are the northern and southern hemisphere spawns, egg Pokemon, and Mega Evolution bonuses for the Season of Mischief in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief Spawns

With every new season in Pokemon Go, different Pokemon will start to appear in the northern and southern hemispheres. Here are the new northern and southern hemisphere Pokemon:

Northern Hemisphere Spawns Jigglypuff Slowpoke Chikorita Cyndaquil Totodile Bidoof Deerling (Autumn)

Southern Hemisphere Spawns Clefairy Roselia Snivy Tepig Oshawott Tympole Deerling (Spring)



Certain environments also have seasonal spawns, and players will be able to find new Pokemon in urban areas, mountainous regions, and more this season. Here are the new spawns for Season of Mischief:

Urban Areas Shuppet Trubbish Gothita

Near Water Krabby Horsea Mantine

Mountainous Areas Geodude Rhyhorn Slugma

Forests Teddiursa Shelmet Karrablast



Season of Mischief Eggs

Each season of Pokemon Go changes the pool of Pokemon that can hatch from eggs. Here is the Season of Mischief egg pool:

2km Eggs Nidoran (M), Nidoran (F), Barboach, Drifloon

5km Eggs Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling

10km Eggs Audino, Mienfoo

5km Adventure Sync Eggs Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish

10km Adventure Sync Eggs Riolu, Deino, Noibat



Season of Mischief Mega Evolution Bonuses

Each month during the season, certain Pokemon will receive a CP boost when they are Mega Evolved. Here are the mega evolution bonuses for the Season of Mischief:

September: Slowbro

Slowbro October: Gengar

Gengar November: Houndoom

Season of Mischief Seasonal Bonuses

During this season, Pokemon Go players will experience the following effects:

Boosted damage for Trainers battling remotely in raids

Guaranteed Gifts from PokeStop spins

Buddies will bring you Gifts more often

Increased Incense effectiveness

Added increased Incense effectiveness while walking

3x bonus XP from spinning a PokeStop for the first time

2x Lure duration

The Season of Mischief will run from Wednesday, September 1 to Wednesday, December 1 in Pokemon Go. There’s a lot to look forward to this season, so check back soon for more Pokemon Go news.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.