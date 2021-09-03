Pokemon Go: Season of Mischief Spawns, Eggs, and Mega Evolution Bonuses

The Season of Mischief has officially begun in Pokemon Go, and that means there are new regional spawns, egg Pokemon, and Mega Evolution bonuses. This season will bring many exciting changes to the game, including the long-awaited introduction of the psychic/ghost type Pokemon, Hoopa. As always, there will be several spotlight hours and special research tasks for players to enjoy this season as well. Here are the northern and southern hemisphere spawns, egg Pokemon, and Mega Evolution bonuses for the Season of Mischief in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Season of Mischief Spawns
With every new season in Pokemon Go, different Pokemon will start to appear in the northern and southern hemispheres. Here are the new northern and southern hemisphere Pokemon:
- Northern Hemisphere Spawns
- Jigglypuff
- Slowpoke
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Bidoof
- Deerling (Autumn)
- Southern Hemisphere Spawns
- Clefairy
- Roselia
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Oshawott
- Tympole
- Deerling (Spring)
Certain environments also have seasonal spawns, and players will be able to find new Pokemon in urban areas, mountainous regions, and more this season. Here are the new spawns for Season of Mischief:
- Urban Areas
- Shuppet
- Trubbish
- Gothita
- Near Water
- Krabby
- Horsea
- Mantine
- Mountainous Areas
- Geodude
- Rhyhorn
- Slugma
- Forests
- Teddiursa
- Shelmet
- Karrablast
Season of Mischief Eggs
Each season of Pokemon Go changes the pool of Pokemon that can hatch from eggs. Here is the Season of Mischief egg pool:
- 2km Eggs
- Nidoran (M), Nidoran (F), Barboach, Drifloon
- 5km Eggs
- Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling
- 10km Eggs
- Audino, Mienfoo
- 5km Adventure Sync Eggs
- Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish
- 10km Adventure Sync Eggs
- Riolu, Deino, Noibat
Season of Mischief Mega Evolution Bonuses
Each month during the season, certain Pokemon will receive a CP boost when they are Mega Evolved. Here are the mega evolution bonuses for the Season of Mischief:
- September: Slowbro
- October: Gengar
- November: Houndoom
Season of Mischief Seasonal Bonuses
During this season, Pokemon Go players will experience the following effects:
- Boosted damage for Trainers battling remotely in raids
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokeStop spins
- Buddies will bring you Gifts more often
- Increased Incense effectiveness
- Added increased Incense effectiveness while walking
- 3x bonus XP from spinning a PokeStop for the first time
- 2x Lure duration
The Season of Mischief will run from Wednesday, September 1 to Wednesday, December 1 in Pokemon Go. There’s a lot to look forward to this season, so check back soon for more Pokemon Go news.
Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.