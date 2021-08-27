Pokémon GO Season of Mischief Details – Hoopa Arrives, New Special Research and Spawns

The current Season of Pokémon GO is about to wrap up which means the Season of Mischief is just around the corner. And yet, until today we didn’t know much about what would actually be happening over the next few months. Niantic has pulled the curtain back this afternoon though, announcing quite a lot of changes that will arrive soon. Here’s all the Pokémon GO Season of Mischief details announced so far.
Pokémon GO – Season of Mischief Details
Let’s break this all down by answering the most important questions around this latest season of Pokémon GO.
When does the Season of Mischief Start and End
Pokémon GO’s Season of Mischief will kick off on Wednesday, September 1st at 10am local time and will end on Wednesday, December 1st at 10am. So that’s three full months to enjoy the newest spawns, a brand new and unique Special Research story, and much more. So let’s explain what all will be going on.
What’s Happening During Season of Mischief
Here’s the events and other bonuses we know about that will start or occur during the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO.
- New Special Research
- “Learn Hoopa’s secrets”
- Complete to gain access to Hoopa themed special event
- Unlocks in stages as in-game events are triggered or completed
- Sept 1st – Welcome to the Season of Mischief
- Sept 5th – Hoopa’s Arrival
- More unlocks in Sept, Oct, and Nov
- New Wild Spawns (see below)
- New Egg Pool (see below)
- New Mega Evolution Bonuses – CP Boost
- Sept – Mega Slowbro
- Oct – Mega Gengar
- Nov – Mega Houndoom
- New Ditto Transformations (see below)
So that’s the short answer, now let’s dive into the details.
Which Pokémon will Spawn in the Wild During Season of Mischief
Hemisphere spawns continue, along with the reintroduction of environment based spawns.
Northern Hemisphere Spawns
- Jigglypuff
- Slowpoke
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Bidoof
- Deerling (Autumn Form)
Southern Hemisphere Spawns
- Clefairy
- Roselia
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Oshawott
- Tympole
- Deerling (Spring Form)
Along with those, you can expect to see the following in their specific biomes
- City
- Shuppet
- Trubbish
- Gothita
- Forest
- Teddiursa
- Shelmet
- Karroblast
- Mountains
- Geodude
- Rhyhorn
- Slugma
- Water
- Krabby
- Horsea
- Mantine
Which Pokémon will Hatch from Eggs During Season of Mischief
- 2km
- Nidoran (male and female)
- Barboach
- Drifloon
- 5km
- Seel
- Pineco
- Sableye
- Chingling
- 10km
- Audino
- Mienfoo
- 5km (Adventure Sync)
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Frillish
- 10km (Adventure Sync)
- Deino
- Noibat
- Riolu
Which Pokémon can be Ditto During Season of Mischief
Here’s the Pokémon that might transform into Ditto when you catch them during the Season of Mischief
- Gastly
- Drowzee
- Remoraid
- Teddiursa
- Gulpin
- Numel
- Stunky
- Dwebble
- Foongus
And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Season of Mischief details we have so far. Check back for any updates and watch for our full guides as parts of the season go live or events kick off.