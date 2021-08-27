Pokémon GO Season of Mischief Details – Hoopa Arrives, New Special Research and Spawns

The current Season of Pokémon GO is about to wrap up which means the Season of Mischief is just around the corner. And yet, until today we didn’t know much about what would actually be happening over the next few months. Niantic has pulled the curtain back this afternoon though, announcing quite a lot of changes that will arrive soon. Here’s all the Pokémon GO Season of Mischief details announced so far.

Pokémon GO – Season of Mischief Details

Let’s break this all down by answering the most important questions around this latest season of Pokémon GO.

When does the Season of Mischief Start and End

Pokémon GO’s Season of Mischief will kick off on Wednesday, September 1st at 10am local time and will end on Wednesday, December 1st at 10am. So that’s three full months to enjoy the newest spawns, a brand new and unique Special Research story, and much more. So let’s explain what all will be going on.

What’s Happening During Season of Mischief

Here’s the events and other bonuses we know about that will start or occur during the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO.

New Special Research “Learn Hoopa’s secrets” Complete to gain access to Hoopa themed special event Unlocks in stages as in-game events are triggered or completed Sept 1st – Welcome to the Season of Mischief Sept 5th – Hoopa’s Arrival More unlocks in Sept, Oct, and Nov

New Wild Spawns (see below)

New Egg Pool (see below)

New Mega Evolution Bonuses – CP Boost Sept – Mega Slowbro Oct – Mega Gengar Nov – Mega Houndoom

New Ditto Transformations (see below)

So that’s the short answer, now let’s dive into the details.

Which Pokémon will Spawn in the Wild During Season of Mischief

Hemisphere spawns continue, along with the reintroduction of environment based spawns.

Northern Hemisphere Spawns

Jigglypuff

Slowpoke

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Bidoof

Deerling (Autumn Form)

Southern Hemisphere Spawns

Clefairy

Roselia

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Tympole

Deerling (Spring Form)

Along with those, you can expect to see the following in their specific biomes

City Shuppet Trubbish Gothita

Forest Teddiursa Shelmet Karroblast

Mountains Geodude Rhyhorn Slugma

Water Krabby Horsea Mantine



Which Pokémon will Hatch from Eggs During Season of Mischief

2km Nidoran (male and female) Barboach Drifloon

5km Seel Pineco Sableye Chingling

10km Audino Mienfoo

5km (Adventure Sync) Cranidos Shieldon Frillish

10km (Adventure Sync) Deino Noibat Riolu



Which Pokémon can be Ditto During Season of Mischief

Here’s the Pokémon that might transform into Ditto when you catch them during the Season of Mischief

Gastly

Drowzee

Remoraid

Teddiursa

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Dwebble

Foongus

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Season of Mischief details we have so far. Check back for any updates and watch for our full guides as parts of the season go live or events kick off.