As promised when the Season of Mischief began, Hoopa has arrived in Pokémon GO. This comes alongside the aptly named Hoopa’s Arrival event, but players can catch this newest Mythical Pokémon either during or after that six hour long celebration. But you may wonder how to actually add this new species to your Pokédex. We’re here to help by explaining how to catch Hoopa in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Hoopa in Pokémon GO

Hoopa has been teased for quite a while, with many assuming that this new event wouldn’t actually bring about his arrival. At least not in a form that is catchable by players. However, it has actually happened, and should be available to you as soon as the Hoopa’s Arrival event begins on Sunday, September 5th, at 11am local time. This will unlock the third step, but actually only the second part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story.

Click that link to see the full set of tasks and rewards you’ll receive throughout the research, but we’ll be updating it as the new stages go live. Currently only a few are available, so be sure to check back when more are unlocked. What we have so far is already enough though, so here are the tasks you need to complete to catch Hoopa in Pokémon GO.

Stage 1 of 16

Make 10 Nice Throws – an Incense

Use an Incense (or Mystery Box) – 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon – 10 Nanab Berry

Rewards: a Gothita encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

Stage 2 of 16

Wait for the Hoopa’s Arrival event on September 5th.

Stage 3 of 16

Make 5 Curveball Throws – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 5 Great Balls

Earn 5,000 Stardust – 3 Max Revives

Rewards: Hoopa encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

Once you complete this set of tasks you can redeem your rewards and encounter Hoopa. This will be a guaranteed catch, so toss whatever ball you want at it and it will be caught eventually.

And that’s how to catch Hoopa in Pokémon GO. There will surely be more events and rewards focused on this new Mythical Pokémon though, so check back for updates and more guides as the season unfolds.