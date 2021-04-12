Pokémon GO Rivals’ Week Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

With the end of Snivy Community Day and the Spring into Spring event before it it’s time for Rivals’ Week in Pokémon GO. This rivalry themed event sees the debut of some new Pokémon species, a few bonuses, and lots of stuff for players to focus on and enjoy over the next few days. But with so much going on we thought it wise to combine it all into one easy to read place. Here’s our Pokémon GO Rivals’ Week event guide with everything you need to know.

Rivals’ Week Event Guide for Pokémon GO

Below we attempt to answer all the most important and frequently asked questions about Rivals’ Week, the latest event in Pokémon GO.

When is Rivals’ Week, When does it Begin and End

Rivals’ Week will begin in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, April 13th at 10am in your local time zone. This means it will start rolling out soon in some parts of the world, and continue debuting for new players every hour until everyone can participate. But despite what the name implies, the whole thing won’t last a full week. Rivals’ Week will come to an end on Sunday, April 18th at 8pm local time, so you have just five days to get the most out of it.

What are the Bonuses during Rivals’ Week

Increased Team GO Rocket Grunts at Poké Stops and Balloons Currently disabled, no announcement of when the feature will return

Participate in the Global Challenge Arena to unlock more bonuses Battle in raids Unlock 2x Catch Stardust

Event exclusive wild spawns (see below)

Event exclusive egg hatches (see below)

Event exclusive raids (see below)

Debut of Skrelp and Clauncher and their evolved forms

New Pokémon Debuting during Rivals’ Week

Skrelp its evolved form Dragalge and Clauncher and its evolve form Clawitzer are all making their Pokémon GO debut for Rivals’ Week. We break down how to catch them here. Be sure to get enough to evolve before they become more rare and you have to work much harder for the Candy.

Pokémon Spawning in the Wild during Rivals’ Week

Below are all of the Pokémon you will see in the wild during the event. Those who can be shiny are marked with (S).

Hitmonlee (S)

Hitmonchan (S)

Makuhita (S)

Meditite (S)

Zangoose (S) May be regional exclusive

Seviper (S) May be regional exclusive

Skrelp

Clauncher

Pokémon Hatching from 5km Eggs during Rivals’ Week

Any 5km egg received from a Poké Stop during the event will contain one of the following. All can be shiny.

Machop

Tyrogue

Elekid

Magby

Makuhita

Meditite

Zangoose

Seviper

Raid Bosses for Rivals’ Week in Pokémon GO

Below are the possible raid bosses you will see at nearby gyms. Those that can be shiny are marked with (S).

1-Star Raids Skrelp Clauncher

3-Star Raids Nidoqueen Nidoking Zangoose (S) Seviper (S)

5-Star Raids Landorus (Therian)



And that’s our Pokémon GO Rivals’ Week event guide. Hopefully it answered all of your questions, but feel free to reach out if we missed anything.