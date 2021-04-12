Pokémon GO Rivals’ Week Field Research Guide

It’s a new week in Pokémon GO which means it’s time for a new event and some research to go along with it. This time’s it’s a new set of Rivals’ Week Field Research with players able to get new tasks that offer event exclusive rewards. But they don’t always tell you what you’ll be getting, and many aren’t worth completing. So, to help you decide which to complete and which to delete here’s our Pokémon GO Rival’s Week Field Research guide with all of the tasks and rewards.

Rivals’ Week Field Research Tasks and Rewards

We’ll be updating this full list throughout the event as more are discovered. However, thanks to players all around the world we have a head start and should have most of them covered by the time you are reading this guide. However, if you come across one that we missed be sure to check back to see if we’ve added it. And let us know if we haven’t so we can keep this up to date as much as possible.

Catch 3 Fighting-type Pokémon – 2 Hyper Potion or a Revive

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon – Zangoose of Seviper

Win a Raid – Skrelp or Clauncher

As this event was supposed to focus on Team GO Rocket encoutners in some capacity, many players are wondering if some Field Research tasks were removed prior to the event beginning. Could there have been a “Defest X Team GO Rocket Grunts” or a task to take down the Team GO Rocket leaders? It’s very possible, but with an update recently breaking the feature they have been temporarily removed. We’ll have to wait and see if players get any sort of makeup event or bonus for the trouble.

But either way, that’s all of the Pokémon GO Rivals’ Week Field Research tasks and rewards all in one guide.